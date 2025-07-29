Apple Releases watchOS 11.6

Apple today released watchOS 11.6, the sixth update to the operating system that runs on the Apple Watch. watchOS 11.6 comes more than two months after Apple released watchOS 11.5. The update is compatible with the Apple Watch Series 6 and later, all Apple Watch Ultra models, and the Apple Watch SE 2.



watchOS 11.6 can be downloaded on a connected iPhone by opening up the Apple Watch app and going to General > Software Update. To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50 percent battery and it needs to be placed on a charger.

The watchOS 11.6 update focuses on bug fixes and security improvements, with no new features included. Apple's release notes are below.



This update provides bug fixes and important security updates for your Apple Watch.

Apple will soon replace watchOS 11 with watchOS 26, an update that is set to come out this fall.