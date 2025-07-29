Apple Releases iOS 18.6 With Photos Bug Fix

Apple today released iOS 18.6 and iPadOS 18.6, the sixth updates to the iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 operating systems. iOS 18.6 and iPadOS 18.6 come more than two months after the release of iOS 18.5 and iPadOS 18.5.



The new software can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

iOS 18.6 addresses a Photos-related bug that could prevent users from being able to share memory movies in the Photos app. Apple's release notes are below.



This update provides important bug fixes and security updates, and fixes an issue in Photos that could prevent memory movies from being shared.

The iOS and iPadOS 18.6 updates also bring changes to the App Store rules in the European Union. EU iPhone and iPad users will see a new interface for installing alternative app marketplaces or apps from a developer's website.

Apple's work on ‌iOS 18‌ and ‌iPadOS 18‌ is winding down, and the company is already beta testing iOS 26 and iPadOS 26. The updates are set to come out in September alongside new ‌iPhone‌ models.