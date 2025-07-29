Apple Releases iOS 18.6 With Photos Bug Fix

by

Apple today released iOS 18.6 and iPadOS 18.6, the sixth updates to the iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 operating systems. iOS 18.6 and iPadOS 18.6 come more than two months after the release of iOS 18.5 and iPadOS 18.5.

iOS 18
The new software can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

iOS 18.6 addresses a Photos-related bug that could prevent users from being able to share memory movies in the Photos app. Apple's release notes are below.

This update provides important bug fixes and security updates, and fixes an issue in Photos that could prevent memory movies from being shared.

The iOS and iPadOS 18.6 updates also bring changes to the App Store rules in the European Union. EU iPhone and iPad users will see a new interface for installing alternative app marketplaces or apps from a developer's website.

Apple's work on ‌iOS 18‌ and ‌iPadOS 18‌ is winding down, and the company is already beta testing iOS 26 and iPadOS 26. The updates are set to come out in September alongside new ‌iPhone‌ models.

Related Roundups: iOS 18, iPadOS 18
Related Forums: iOS 18, iPadOS 18

Popular Stories

iPhone 17 Pro Dark Blue and Orange

When Is iPhone 17 Coming Out?

Thursday July 24, 2025 9:11 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone 17 series is expected to debut in September 2025. This release follows Apple's recent trend of introducing new iPhone models annually in the fall. To unveil the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, Apple is expected to hold its annual iPhone announcement event during the week of September 8, 2025, with September 9 or 10 emerging as the most likely...
Read Full Article
iPhone 17 Pro on Desk Centered 1

iPhone 17 Pro Launching in Two Months With These 16 New Features

Saturday July 26, 2025 5:50 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max should launch in late September, and there are plenty of rumors about the devices. Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models, as of July 2025:Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models have a titanium frame, and the iPhone X through iPhone 14...
Read Full Article209 comments
iPhone 17 Pro on Desk Centered 1

Tipster: iPhone 17 Pro to Feature 8x Zoom, Pro Camera App, and More

Sunday July 27, 2025 7:35 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Pro models will have several new camera-related features, according to an anonymous tipster who contacted MacRumors today. The tipster claimed to be familiar with an iPhone 17 Pro commercial that is allegedly being produced by a film company that has publicly listed Apple as one of its clients. MacRumors has not independently confirmed any of the information shared ...
Read Full Article251 comments
Apple Watch Ultra 2 Complications

Apple Watch Ultra 3: What to Expect

Thursday July 24, 2025 7:08 am PDT by
The long wait for an Apple Watch Ultra 3 is nearly over, and a handful of new features and changes have been rumored for the device. Below, we recap what to expect from the Apple Watch Ultra 3:Satellite connectivity for sending and receiving text messages when Wi-Fi and cellular coverage is unavailable 5G support, up from LTE on the Apple Watch Ultra 2 Likely a wide-angle OLED display that ...
Read Full Article
Apple Partridge Creek

Apple Store in Michigan Permanently Closing Next Month

Saturday July 26, 2025 1:51 pm PDT by
Earlier this month, MacRumors was first to report that Apple was planning to permanently close its Partridge Creek store, just outside of Detroit, Michigan, and now the company has announced a closure date for the location. Apple Partridge Creek Apple Partridge Creek's final day of business will be Saturday, August 16, with the store set to close for good at 8 p.m. local time that day. All of ...
Read Full Article54 comments
iOS 18

Apple Shares iOS 18.6 Release Notes

Thursday July 24, 2025 6:33 am PDT by
While the focus is now on iOS 26, there is still an iOS 18.6 update incoming. As noted by Aaron Zollo, Apple on Wednesday re-labeled iOS 18.6 Beta 4 as simply iOS 18.6, meaning that it is the Release Candidate version. This change effectively confirms that the update will be released to the public next week. Alongside the new label, Apple shared release notes for iOS 18.6, which is a...
Read Full Article11 comments
iPhone 17 Colors

All 15 New iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Colors Leaked

Friday July 25, 2025 6:20 am PDT by
We may finally have a definitive list of all color options for the iPhone 17 series, ahead of the devices launching in September. MacRumors concept In a Macworld report this month, Filipe Espósito said he obtained an "internal document" that allegedly reveals all of the color options for the upcoming iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max models. The report...
Read Full Article
iPhone 17 Pro on Desk Centered 1

iPhone 17 Pro Launching in Two Months With These 16 New Features

Tuesday July 22, 2025 5:00 pm PDT by
Apple's iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are less than two months away, and there are plenty of rumors about the devices. Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models, as of July 2025:Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models have a titanium frame, and the iPhone X through iPhone 14...
Read Full Article

Top Rated Comments

zorinlynx Avatar
zorinlynx
45 minutes ago at 10:30 am

No one except for iPhone XS and XR users care for iOS 18.6
Speak for yourself! I'm installing it now.
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
flybass Avatar
flybass
44 minutes ago at 10:32 am

Speak for yourself! I'm installing it now.
Agreed. Hoping for iOS 18 to get back to iOS 17 quality…
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Nikhil72 Avatar
Nikhil72
42 minutes ago at 10:34 am
18.6 has been incredibly smooth and quite possibly the best version of iOS 18, so this is a good tidy up release for the next 2 months before 26 releases.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Populus Avatar
Populus
52 minutes ago at 10:23 am

The iOS and iPadOS 18.6 updates also bring changes to the App Store rules ('https://www.macrumors.com/2025/06/26/app-store-eu-rule-change-dma/') in the European Union. EU iPhone and iPad users will see a new interface for installing alternative app marketplaces or apps from a developer's website.
Wait, is this new? Users from the EU can now install apps from a developer’s website? Like, downloading a DMG file on a Mac?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Lizzard899 Avatar
Lizzard899
21 minutes ago at 10:55 am
IOS 18.6 touch response is SLOW, GLITCHY when opening apps. Not a good look apple. Keep it up and they will go out of business by 2030 because of their poor software updates and now expensives phones
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
abcmax Avatar
abcmax
4 minutes ago at 11:12 am
Let me know it's finally worth to update from iOS 17.7.2 to 18.6
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments