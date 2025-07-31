Apple Opening New Stores in India and United Arab Emirates This Year

On an earnings call today, Apple CEO Tim Cook confirmed that the company will be opening new stores in India and the United Arab Emirates later this year.

"We recently launched the Apple Store online in Saudi Arabia , and we couldn't be more excited to open new stores in the UAE and India later this year," said Cook.

Cook did not share specific grand opening dates for these new stores, or any other details.

Apple last year announced that it would be opening a new store in the Emirati city of Al Ain at some point this year. The company has four other stores in the country, including two in Dubai and two in Abu Dhabi. And in India, Apple told TechCrunch that it planned to open four new stores in Bengaluru, Delhi (National Capital Region), Mumbai, and Pune. Apple's first two stores in India opened in 2023, in Mumbai and New Delhi.

