AirPods Max 2 Drop to New Low Price of $509.99 on Amazon
Apple's new AirPods Max 2 launched last month, and Amazon is still one of the only retailers offering a discount on the headphones. You can get the Midnight, Purple, and Starlight color options for $509.99 on Amazon, down from $549.00.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
This represents a new all-time low price on the brand new AirPods Max 2 headphones. Free delivery has the AirPods Max 2 arriving around May 4-5, which is a guaranteed delivery date in time for Mother's Day if you're shopping for that holiday.
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
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