iPhone 17 Pro Spotted in the Wild?

by

While the iPhone 17 Pro is not expected to launch until September, a prototype of the device has potentially been spotted in the wild. However, the mysterious device could be just about anything, so this might simply be a false alarm.

iPhone 17 Pro on Desk Centered 1
X account @Skyfops today shared two somewhat blurry photos of the mysterious device. The post was later shared by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

"I just spotted a test development iPhone in the wild," the post said.


Everything that we have wrote below is purely speculation.

In one of the photos, a person wearing reflective sunglasses can be seen holding what appears to be an iPhone inside of a thick black protective case, which might be intended to disguise the design of the iPhone 17 Pro in public. They are also holding what appears to be an iPhone 16 Pro with a sticker on the back of it, which could be hiding a data matrix code that allows Apple to track internal iPhones used by employees for development purposes.

What might make the disguised device an iPhone 17 Pro? Well, rumors indicate that the back of the device will have a rectangular camera bump, with the LED flash, rear microphone, and LiDAR Scanner expected to be vertically aligned on the right side of the bump. And in the photo, the back of the device seems to have circular openings in the top-right corner for what could be the LED flash and LiDAR Scanner. Your guess is as good as ours, though.

Gurman seems to think the photos might be the real deal. "This looks legit," he said. Or maybe he's just being sarcastic. Who knows.

Adding to the intrigue, @Skyfops said "the guy on the right was security and trying to go in front of the iPhone to hide it." Allegedly!

The user is located in Los Angeles, according to the account's bio.

Even if this really was an iPhone 17 Pro prototype in the wild, these photos do not really show anything that is not already rumored. But who doesn't love an old-school 2010-era rumor in mid-summer, as we count down the days to Apple's announcement?

Top Rated Comments

jayducharme Avatar
jayducharme
47 minutes ago at 03:43 pm
You know the maxim: if the photo is blurry, it must be legit.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Anonymous123 Avatar
Anonymous123
36 minutes ago at 03:54 pm
Is this written for TMZ or MacRumors? The tone of this article seems really off compared to what’s typically posted.

“Your guess is as good as ours”, “Who knows”, and “Allegedly!” It just feels weird this got past the editor as it was written. If they even have an editor ?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
goonie4life9 Avatar
goonie4life9
55 minutes ago at 03:35 pm
This is OLD NEWS! The iPhone 17 Pro has been locked-in for months. Lots of people will buy it, so nobody cares about rumors about it anymore. Everyone who is anyone is getting stoked for the ALL NEW iPhone Fold! This changes everything, all over again!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Gathomblipoob Avatar
Gathomblipoob
50 minutes ago at 03:40 pm

Another iPhone 4 incident?
Well, I already have that shirt (I'm not the model?).


Attachment Image
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DocMultimedia Avatar
DocMultimedia
46 minutes ago at 03:44 pm
Love old school leaks.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CharlesShaw Avatar
CharlesShaw
14 minutes ago at 04:17 pm
It's so spooky knowing that prototypes walk among us.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
