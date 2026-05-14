 Report: Intel is Testing Production of Some iPhone, iPad, and Mac Chips - MacRumors
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Report: Intel is Testing Production of Some iPhone, iPad, and Mac Chips

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TSMC has been the exclusive supplier of Apple's systems-on-a-chip since 2016, but that 10-year streak could be nearing its end.

Intel Inside iPhone Feature
Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo today said that Intel has "kicked off" small-scale testing of lower-end iPhone, iPad, and Mac chip fabrication, with production expected to ramp up throughout 2027 and 2028. Kuo did not indicate exactly which of Apple's A-series and/or M-series chips would be manufactured by Intel.

Apple is utilizing Intel's 18A process for these chips, and it is evaluating Intel's other advanced-node technologies, according to Kuo.

By sourcing chips from two suppliers, Apple can negotiate lower costs and bolster supply. In this case, Apple rekindling a partnership with Intel could win it favor with the Trump administration, which wants more U.S. manufacturing. However, Kuo said Taiwan's TSMC will remain responsible for more than 90% of Apple's chip supply.

There is no indication that Intel would play a role in designing the iPhone chips, with its involvement expected to be strictly limited to fabrication. That would differ from the era of Intel Macs, which used Intel-designed processors with x86 architecture. Apple began transitioning away from Intel processors in Macs in 2020.

All in all, these would be Apple-designed chips manufactured by Intel in the U.S., for use in some lower-end iPhone, iPad, and Mac models.

Apple's potential return to Intel has been reported by numerous sources by this point, but an official announcement has still yet to be made.

Tags: Intel, Ming-Chi Kuo

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