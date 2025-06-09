WWDC 2025 Apple Event Live Keynote Coverage: iOS 26, macOS Tahoe, and More

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) starts today with the traditional keynote kicking things off at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. MacRumors is on hand for the event and we'll be sharing details and our thoughts throughout the day.



We're expecting to see a number of software-related announcements led by a design revamp across Apple's platforms that will also see the numbering of all of them unified under "26" branding. We should also be hearing more about Apple's AI initiatives, although perhaps a bit more restrained compared to last year's ambitious unveilings that have yet to fully come to fruition.

Apple is providing a live video stream on its website, on YouTube, and in the company's TV and Developer apps across its platforms. We will also be updating this article with live blog coverage and issuing Twitter updates through our @MacRumorsLive account as the keynote unfolds. Highlights from the event and separate news stories regarding today's announcements will go out through our @MacRumors account.

