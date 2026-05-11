 Apple Developer App Gets Liquid Glass Makeover and New WWDC 2026 Stickers - MacRumors
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Apple Developer App Gets Liquid Glass Makeover and New WWDC 2026 Stickers

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Apple today updated its Apple Developer app, introducing a Liquid Glass redesign and giving developers some WWDC-themed stickers that can be used in the Messages app.

Apple Developer Feature Redux
The Apple Developer app has a revamped Liquid Glass icon that reintroduces some older design elements while adopting the translucent Liquid Glass aesthetic. The icon has a pencil, paintbrush, and ruler that form the "A" shape, which is a departure from the prior version with a more generic design.

WWDC26 Stickers Feature
There are also Liquid Glass design elements in the app, with Apple adopting a translucent navigation bar with a Liquid Glass slider, and a separate search button.

The stickers include a 50th anniversary design, a skull with an Apple eyepatch, a juice box, California poppies, and holographic-style hello and WWDC 26 options. The stickers are all animated.

WWDC26 Stickers 11

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Apple says the app also includes list filtering by Unwatched, Bookmarked, and Downloaded, along with preferred topics. Image capture during enrollment has also been improved.

Thank you for your feedback! New in this release:

- Refreshed look with Liquid Glass.
- List filtering by Unwatched, Bookmarked, and Downloaded, and preferred topics.
- Improved reliability of image capture during enrollment.
- Bug fixes and various other enhancements.

The Apple Developer app is available to download for free. Ahead of WWDC 2026, it will be updated with new session information and an option to watch the keynote event on June 8.

Related Roundup: WWDC 2026
Tags: Apple Developer Program, Developer
Related Forum: Apple, Inc and Tech Industry

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