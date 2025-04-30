Mother's Day Deals: Save on AirPods, Apple Watch Bands, Travel Chargers, iPhones, and More

This year, Mother's Day lands on Sunday, May 11, and we're tracking quite a few offers from some of the best Apple-related accessory companies, as well as steep discounts on Apple products at Amazon. If you're planning on purchasing a gift for someone, we recommend looking at the below deals as soon as possible, considering shipping estimates vary for every company.

Amazon Sale

Amazon this week kicked off one of its biggest sales of the year so far, introducing record low prices on a number of Apple products. You can find the highlights in the list below, and be sure to check out our original articles on each sale for even more models and configurations being discounted.

Apple Watch Bands

Woot recently brought back its sale on Apple Watch Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop bands, but with a twist. This time, when you buy any Solo Loop or Braided Solo Loop at a discount on Woot, you'll get up to two extra bands for free.



The way it works is when you purchase any Solo Loop band for the discounted price of $19.99 ($29 off), you will get two additional Solo Loop bands for free. When you purchase any Braided Solo Loop for the discounted price of $29.99 ($69 off), you will get one additional Braided Solo Loop band for free.

The catch here is that you won't be able to pick out the color of the bands. You start by selecting the size of the band and Apple Watch model, then Woot will randomly select three Solo Loop bands or two Braided Solo Loop bands to send to you.

Woot guarantees that each band will be a unique color and there will be no duplicate colors in each box. These are also in new condition and come individually packaged in their original Apple retail packaging, as well as with a one year Apple manufacturer limited warranty.



ZAGG

ZAGG is offering a straightforward 25 percent off sitewide for Mother's Day, including the usual array of Mophie chargers and protection accessories.

Specifically, you can get 25 percent off select products on ZAGG's website, excluding anything that has already been discounted. You don't need a coupon code and all sale prices will be reflected in your cart, and this sale will last through May 7.



Samsung

Samsung this week kicked off a new sale that includes savings on monitors, TVs, Galaxy products, and more. One of the best overall deals during this sale is on The Frame TVs, which are available for up to $1,600 off, depending on the size of the model you purchase. Every size is being discounted during this event, with the popular 65-inch The Frame TV available for $1,299.99, down from $1,999.99.



In terms of monitors, the best deal you'll find is on the 32-inch Smart Monitor M80D, which is available for $399.99, down from $699.99, an all-time low price.

This sale also covers the newest Galaxy S25 smartphones, The Frame TV, and Samsung's line of home appliances, including refrigerators and washer/dryers. We've accumulated some of these deals in the lists below, but be sure to check out Samsung's website for the full sale.



AT&T

AT&T is discounting a large collection of smartphones for Mother's Day this year, including up to $1,000 in savings on the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. You'll need to have an eligible trade-in, pick or upgrade to an eligible unlimited plan, and then you'll get up to $1,000 off in credits over 36 months.

AT&T also has the Apple Watch Series 10, Apple Watch SE, and Apple Watch Ultra 2 under a buy two, get $300 off deal. If you purchase any two Apple Watch models on an installment plan and add at least one new line, you can get up to $300 off in bill credits over 36 months.



More Sales

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.