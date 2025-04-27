Apple Watch Series 10 Hits Lowest-Ever Price of $299 on Amazon, Plus Big Discounts on SE Models

Amazon is offering numerous all-time low prices on Apple Watch Series 10 and Apple Watch SE, including both GPS and cellular models. You'll find all-time low prices for both watches, and in regards to the Series 10, we're tracking $100 discounts for the first time in a few weeks.

Apple Watch Series 10

Amazon has the 42mm GPS Apple Watch Series 10 for $299.00, down from $399.00, as well as the 46mm GPS model for $329.00, down from $429.00. Both of these are record low prices on the Apple Watch Series 10, and they're available in numerous case colors and band styles, all of which you can find in the lists below.

$100 OFF
Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm GPS) for $299.00

$100 OFF
Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm GPS) for $329.00

42mm GPS Apple Watch Series 10

46mm GPS Apple Watch Series 10

Apple Watch SE

apple watch se orange

In addition to Series 10 deals, Amazon is discounting the 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE to $169.00 today, down from $249.00. This is the best price we've tracked so far in 2025, and it's available in Starlight, Silver, and Midnight Aluminum color options.

$80 OFF
Apple Watch SE (40mm GPS) for $169.00

Additionally, you can get the 44mm GPS Apple Watch SE at an all-time low price of $199.00 today on Amazon, down from $279.00. This one is also available in Midnight, Silver, and Starlight Aluminum colors, and multiple band sizes.

$80 OFF
Apple Watch SE (44mm GPS) for $199.00

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

