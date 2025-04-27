Amazon Introduces $50 Discounts on Nearly Every 11th Gen iPad, Now Starting at $299

Following in the wake of great deals on AirPods and Apple Watch, Amazon today also introduced $50 discounts on nearly every model of Apple's 11th generation iPad. Prices now start at $299.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi iPad, down from $349.00, a new record low price.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Additionally, Amazon has the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad for $399.00 and the 512GB Wi-Fi iPad for $599.00, both $50 discounts and new all-time low prices.

There are also numerous discounts on cellular models, starting at $449.00 for the 128GB model. Amazon is providing an estimated delivery of early may for free shipping, while Prime members should be able to get the tablets before the end of April.

The 11th generation iPad is mainly a spec bump for the tablet line, now featuring the A16 chip and more storage, with the same design as the 10th generation iPad. The new ‌iPad‌ starts with 128GB of storage, and is also available in 256GB and a new 512GB configuration. The previous model was only available in 64GB and 256GB configurations.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.