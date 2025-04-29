Get AirPods Pro 2 for Lowest Price of the Year so Far at $169 on Amazon
Amazon kicked off a ton of steep discounts on Apple products earlier this week, and they include the AirPods Pro 2 for $169.00, down from $249.00. Free delivery options provide an estimated delivery date of around May 4, while Prime members should get the headphones sooner in most cases.
Compared to past sales, this is a match of the best price we've tracked so far in 2025 and it's an overall solid second-best price on the AirPods Pro 2. Amazon also has the AirPods 4 available for $99.99 during this sale, an all-time low price.
Other Amazon discounts include record low prices on 11th generation iPad, Apple Watch Series 10, M4 MacBook Air, and M3 iPad Air. If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
