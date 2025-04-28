Amazon Takes $150 Off Every M4 MacBook Air, Now Starting at $849

by

Amazon has been offering a string of great discounts over the past day, introducing low prices on AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2, 11th generation iPad, and Apple Watch Series 10. Today, it's continuing this trend with new record low prices across the entire M4 MacBook Air lineup, with $150 off every model in every color available on Amazon.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the 13-inch models, Amazon has up to $150 off all three of the new configurations of this notebook. Prices start at $849.00 for the 256GB model, then raise to $1,049.00 for the 16GB/512GB model and $1,249.00 for the 24GB/512GB model. All of these are new all-time low prices, beating the previous lows by more than $50.

13-inch M4 MacBook Air (256GB) for $849.00

13-inch M4 MacBook Air (16GB/512GB) for $1,049.00

13-inch M4 MacBook Air (24GB/512GB) for $1,249.00

Moving to the larger display models, Amazon has both 512GB versions of the 15-inch M4 MacBook Air on sale this week, as well as the 256GB model. The 16GB/512GB model is available for $1,249.00 and the 24GB/512GB model is on sale for $1,447.00. Similar to the 13-inch models, these are all new record low prices.

15-inch M4 MacBook Air (256GB) for $1,049.00

15-inch M4 MacBook Air (16GB/512GB) for $1,249.00

15-inch M4 MacBook Air (24GB/512GB) for $1,447.00

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

