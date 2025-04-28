New Record Low Prices Arrive for M3 iPad Air on Amazon at $100 Off Nearly Every Model

Amazon is kicking off the week with discounts across the entire M3 iPad Air lineup, offering $100 off these tablets. Prices start at $499.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi 11-inch M3 iPad Air, down from $599.00. Across the board, these are all new all-time low prices on the M3 iPad Air.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Every deal has been automatically applied and does not require you to clip an on-page coupon in order to see the final sale price. We've rounded up every discount available on Amazon in the lists below, and they include both 11-inch and 13-inch models.

Our list below focuses on Wi-Fi models, but you'll also find many cellular models on sale at $100 off right now. The 128GB cellular 11-inch iPad Air is available for $649.00 and the 128GB cellular 13-inch iPad Air is available for $849.00, both $100 discounts.



11-inch M3 iPad Air

13-inch M3 iPad Air

Amazon is offering similarly major discounts on other Apple devices this week, including AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2, 11th generation iPad, Apple Watch Series 10, and M4 MacBook Air. If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.