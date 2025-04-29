Apple's Pro Display XDR 2: Rumors, Features, and What to Expect

Apple's Pro Display XDR has now been on the market for over five years, and while persistent rumors hint at a second-generation model, surprisingly little definitive information has emerged about Apple's plans for its premier external monitor. Here's everything we know so far.

Pro Display XDR 2 Feature
In December 2022, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that Apple was developing an updated iteration of the Pro Display XDR, this time incorporating an Apple silicon chip, presumably to enable additional functionality. The Studio Display contains an A13 Bionic chip to power its built-in webcam, spatial audio, and always-on Siri.

Since the original Pro Display XDR lacks any of these smart capabilities, it stands to reason that its successor could gain a built-in camera, microphone array, high-fidelity speakers, and perhaps even support for new software features like Center Stage video framing, Face ID for Mac, or automatic color calibration based on ambient lighting conditions.

Hardware improvements are also expected. A second-generation Pro Display XDR could feature a higher refresh rate, Thunderbolt 5 connectivity for faster data throughput, and even a shift to OLED or hybrid OLED/QD-OLED panels. OLED technology would offer significantly better contrast ratios, deeper blacks, and lower power consumption, making it even better at professional color work.

In July 2023, Gurman reaffirmed that Apple was continuing development on several next-generation external monitors, but cautioned that releases were unlikely before late 2024 at the earliest.

In November 2024, a report from Display Supply Chain Consultants analyst Ross Young said that the next Pro Display XDR may adopt the same quantum-dot display technology now seen in the latest MacBook Pro models. According to Young, these newer quantum-dot films offer an equal or better color gamut and superior motion performance compared to the older KSF phosphor film used in the current Pro Display XDR and previous ‌MacBook Pro‌ models. Young's report suggested that the Pro Display XDR 2 could boast even more precise color accuracy, faster response times, and better consistency.

Earlier this year, Gurman noted that a new Pro Display XDR was currently "less of a priority" for Apple, given its niche market and premium price tag. Nonetheless, he revealed in March that Apple is actively developing a new display codenamed J527, intended to launch alongside a second-generation Studio Display. This mystery monitor could turn out to be the long-awaited Pro Display XDR successor.

Since then, no further leaks about the device have surfaced. While the launch timeline remains uncertain, it is plausible that Apple could unveil the second-generation Pro Display XDR alongside refreshed high-end Macs—particularly a new Mac Pro model. The current Pro Display XDR was released alongside the 2019 ‌Mac Pro‌.

