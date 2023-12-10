Pro Display XDR Turns Four Years Old: When to Expect a New Model

Apple began accepting orders for the Pro Display XDR on December 10, 2019, making the high-end monitor four years old as of today. The monitor has not been updated since, but there have been rumors about a new model being in the works.



Below, we recap all of the rumors about a potential next-generation Pro Display XDR so far.



New Pro Display XDR

In December 2022, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said Apple was working on multiple new monitors, including an updated Pro Display XDR equipped with an Apple silicon chip. Apple's lower-priced Studio Display has an A13 Bionic chip that enables features like Center Stage, spatial audio, and "Siri"/"Hey Siri" voice commands.

In July 2023, Gurman reiterated that Apple was still working on multiple next-generation monitors for release in 2024 at the very earliest. He said at least one of these monitors could double as a smart home display in a low-power state.

While no other features have been rumored yet for the next Pro Display XDR, some additions that customers are hoping for include a webcam, speakers, and a higher refresh rate. The current model features a 32-inch screen with LED backlighting, a 6K resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, one Thunderbolt 3 port, and three USB-C ports.

The current Pro Display XDR starts at $4,999 in the U.S., but the Pro Stand costs $999 extra.



Larger iMac

While it would be a different product, the rumored 32-inch iMac would have some similarities to the Pro Display XDR, including the same display size.



In October 2023, both Gurman and Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said Apple was developing a 32-inch iMac for release in late 2024 or in 2025. Kuo said the larger iMac's screen would feature mini-LED backlighting.

The following month, Apple confirmed that it has no plans to release a 27-inch iMac with an Apple silicon chip. Apple discontinued the Intel-based 27-inch iMac in March 2022. For customers who want a large-screened desktop setup, Apple has recommended pairing the 27-inch Studio Display with a Mac Studio or Mac mini. Apple did not explicitly rule out the possibility of a 32-inch iMac being released in the future.

In the meantime, the 24-inch iMac was recently updated with the M3 chip.