Apple Working on Mystery New Display
Apple is rumored to be planning a second-generation Studio Display with mini-LED backlighting for release later this year, or early next year. That monitor is codenamed J427 within Apple, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
In his Power On newsletter today, Gurman said that Apple seemingly has even bigger plans in regards to external displays.
Specifically, he said that Apple is working on an additional monitor, codenamed J527.
However, he is not sure what this additional monitor will end up being, so it is a mystery for now. He speculated that Apple could be developing two different second-generation Studio Display models, and will eventually choose which one to launch. Alternatively, he guessed that the J527 model could be a second-generation Pro Display XDR.
The current Pro Display XDR launched in 2019, and the Studio Display followed in 2022.
