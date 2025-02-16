Pro Display XDR 2 and Larger iMac: Here's What the Latest Rumors Say

In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman briefly touched on the future of the Pro Display XDR and a larger iMac.

Apple Pro Display XDR Lifestyle
This comes amid rumors of a new Studio Display with mini-LED backlighting launching by 2026.

Below, we recap the latest rumors.

Pro Display XDR 2

Released in December 2019, the Pro Display XDR features a 32-inch screen with LED backlighting, 6K resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, P3 wide color, up to 1,600 nits of brightness, a Thunderbolt 3 port, and three USB-C ports. In the U.S., the Pro Display XDR starts at $4,999, while the optional Pro Stand costs $999 extra.

Gurman today said a new Pro Display XDR is currently "less of a priority for Apple" as an expensive, niche product.

In 2022, he said that Apple was working on an updated version of the Pro Display XDR with an Apple silicon chip, but it is unclear if that remains the company's plan as of today. In Apple's Studio Display, an A13 Bionic chip powers features such as Center Stage camera framing for video calls, spatial audio, and Siri voice commands.

While no other features have been rumored for the next Pro Display XDR, customers are hopeful for a camera, speakers, and a higher refresh rate.

Larger iMac

iMac Pro 2022 27 and 24 iMac
It has been nearly three years since Apple discontinued the 27-inch iMac, as part of its move away from Intel processors. Since then, the 24-inch iMac has been Apple's only all-in-one desktop computer, with no larger model available.

Will a larger iMac ever make a comeback? Gurman today merely said that Apple will "probably eventually get around" to it.

It might not be another 27-inch iMac, specifically, though.

In November 2023, Apple announced that it had no plans to release a new version of the 27-inch iMac with an Apple silicon chip at that time. Instead, Apple recommended pairing its standalone Studio Display with a Mac Studio or Mac mini.

But an even larger iMac could materialize one day.

In late 2023, both Gurman and Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said Apple was developing a 32-inch iMac for release in late 2024 or in 2025. Kuo said the larger iMac's screen would feature mini-LED backlighting, which would allow for increased brightness, higher contrast ratio, and other benefits compared to LCD technology.

The late 2024 window has now passed, but a 2025 launch is still on the table, perhaps. Gurman's latest update on the larger iMac is vague, though.

