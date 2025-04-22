What to Expect From the AirTag 2

Following the introduction of the iPhone 16e in February, along with new iPads and Macs in March, what will Apple's next product announcement be? Based on rumors, a second-generation AirTag item tracker is potentially next up.



Last year, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that a new AirTag would be released around the middle of 2025. More recently, a leaker known as Kosutami claimed that Apple plans to release a new AirTag in May or June this year. Both of those timeframes suggest that the next AirTag is up to a month or two away from launching.

Three upgrades have been rumored for the AirTag 2 so far:



A second-generation Ultra Wideband chip, for up to 3× longer range compared to the current AirTag. The chip debuted in the iPhone 15 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2. On the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 models, there is a Precision Finding for People feature that can help you to find your friends in crowded places, and it offers a range of up to 200 feet (approximately 60 meters).

A more tamper-proof speaker, as a safety measure to reduce stalking.

Improved integration with the Apple Vision Pro.

No major design changes are expected.

The original AirTag was announced during an Apple Event in April 2021. In the U.S., an individual AirTag costs $29, and a set of four costs $99.