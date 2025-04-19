Top Stories: iPhone 17 Pro Rumors, CarPlay Bug Fix, and More

This week saw rumor updates on the iPhone 17 Pro and next-generation Vision Pro, while a minor iOS 18.4.1 update delivered not just security fixes but also a fix for some CarPlay issues.

top stories 2025 04 19
We also looked ahead at what else is in Apple's pipeline for the rest of 2025 and even the 20th-anniversary iPhone coming in 2027, so read on below for all the details on these stories and more!

iPhone 17 Pro Launching Later This Year With These 12 New Features

Rumors about Apple's next-generation flagship iPhone models are continuing to build, and we've recapped a long list of changes we may see in the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max when they launch later this year.

iPhone 17 Pro 3 4ths Perspective Aluminum Camera Module 1
From a much larger rectangular rear camera bump to improved front-facing and telephoto cameras to a more scratch-resistant display and chip updates like an all-new A19 Pro and an Apple-designed Wi-Fi 7 chip, there's lots in store for this year's models.

10 Products Still Coming From Apple in 2025

After a flurry of Mac and iPad updates last month, there's still plenty more to come in 2025, unsurprisingly led by the iPhone 17 lineup coming in September as usual.

Apple 2025 Thumb 1
We're also expecting a trio of new Apple Watch models, an update for the AirPods Pro, a few more Mac updates, and potentially a few more new things, so be sure to check out our full list to see what's in Apple's pipeline.

Apple Releases Wireless CarPlay Fix

Apple this week released iOS 18.4.1 and related operating system updates, and while it did deliver the usual security updates you'd expect in a minor release version like this one, it also includes a fix for wireless CarPlay issues some users have been experiencing.

CarPlay Hero
According to the release notes for iOS 18.4.1, the update "addresses a rare issue that prevents wireless CarPlay connection in certain vehicles."

Apple's 20th Anniversary iPhone May Finally Go All Screen

Recent reports have indicated Apple may be aiming to make a big splash with the 20th-anniversary iPhone in 2027, and rumors that have been circulating for years suggest Apple is building toward former design chief Jony Ive's dream of making the device essentially a single slab of glass.

Beyond iPhone 13 Better Triad
For that to happen, Apple will need to get rid of the Dynamic Island that currently houses the front-facing camera, components for the Face ID system, and other sensors. While we're not expecting much development on that front with the iPhone 17 models later this year, we may see some progress in 2026 with Face ID components moving under the screen and potentially the camera following in 2027.

Vision Pro 2 Rumored to Have Two Key Advantages Over Current Model

Apple's next-generation Vision Pro will reportedly be both lighter and cheaper than the current model, which has struggled to gain traction users since its debut early last year.

Midnight Vision Pro Mock Feature
A thinner and lighter design may also be accompanied by a new "midnight" finish similar to the bluish-black color seen on several other Apple products. The color has been seen in some alleged part leaks in recent days.

Apple Plans to Release Delayed Apple Intelligence ‌Siri‌ Features This Fall

Apple recently delayed the Apple Intelligence-powered Siri updates that had been expected to debut by the middle of this year, noting only that the features will now roll out "in the coming year."

iOS 18 Siri Personal Context
That vague time frame has led some to assume the new features may not arrive until as far out as early 2026, but a new report claims Apple is aiming to release them this fall, perhaps with the initial version of iOS 19 or in one of the early major updates to it.

