Vision Pro 2 Rumored to Have Two Key Advantages Over Current Model

Apple is working on a new version of the Vision Pro with two key advantages over the current model, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



Specifically, in his Power On newsletter today, Gurman said Apple is developing a new headset that is both lighter and less expensive than the current Vision Pro, which starts at $3,499 in the U.S. and weighs up to 1.5 pounds.

Gurman said Apple is also working on another version of the Vision Pro that can have a wired connection with a Mac, for an ultra-low-latency experience.

"The idea is to create an ultra-low-latency system for streaming a user's Mac display or for connecting to high-end enterprise applications," said Gurman. "Some customers have been using the Vision Pro for things like viewing imaging during surgery or for flight simulators. Those are two areas where a user would want the least amount of lag possible — something that can't be guaranteed by a fully wireless system."

It is unclear when Apple plans to release either of these headsets. The current Vision Pro was released in February 2024.

Gurman added that one of Apple CEO Tim Cook's top priorities remains true augmented reality glasses, but such a product likely remains "many years" away.