Apple's 20th Anniversary iPhone May Finally Go All Screen

by

Apple is preparing a "bold" new iPhone Pro model for the iPhone's 20th anniversary in 2027, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. As part of what's being described as a "major shake-up," Apple is said to be developing a design that makes more extensive use of glass – and this could point directly to the display itself.

Beyond iPhone 13 Better Triad
Here's the case for Apple releasing a truly all-screen iPhone with no display cutout for its premium 20th anniversary model.

The Road to All-Screens

Gurman recently reported that the Pro models are expected to gain a smaller Dynamic Island in 2026 or 2027, as Apple moves more of its front-facing components beneath the display. While it's not yet clear whether the selfie camera or the TrueDepth system behind Face ID will make the move first, display analyst Ross Young has said under-screen Face ID is currently slated to arrive in 2026.

That would mean under-display Face ID could debut as early as next year, in the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. In that scenario, the Dynamic Island would shrink but remain, housing a front-facing camera via a small cutout. The next logical step – for 2027's flagship – would be to move that camera under the display as well, finally achieving the full-screen design that has long been rumored. That progression aligns with Young's display roadmap, which has predicted this shift since 2023.

Beyond iPhone 13 Better Blue Face ID Single Camera Hole
Backing this up, Weibo-based leaker Digital Chat Station recently claimed the next two iPhone generations – iPhone 17 and iPhone 18 – will both retain the Dynamic Island. But for the 2027 model, Apple may be on track to complete its transition to a seamless display.

Foldable Innovations

Apple is reportedly already testing the technologies that could make this possible. The company is developing an 18.8-inch foldable device, and one prototype is said to feature a "metal superstructure lens" that integrates the transmitter and receiver components used for Face ID, enabling facial recognition under the display.

Meanwhile, the long-rumored foldable iPhone, which could launch as soon as next year, reportedly uses an under-display front-facing camera and forgoes Face ID entirely, instead relying on Touch ID built into the side button. If accurate, that would signal Apple is actively experimenting with multiple under-display camera systems across its product lines – some with Face ID, some without.

Foldable iPhone 2023 Feature 1
Together, these developments suggest Apple may already have the foundational technologies in place to hide both the TrueDepth system and selfie camera beneath the screen – key requirements for a truly all-screen iPhone. That would set the stage for a major design milestone in 2027, in line with what former design chief Jony Ive long envisioned.

Engineering Advances

Of course, this all depends on Apple overcoming some significant engineering hurdles. For Face ID to work under the display, its sensors – especially those that use infrared light – need to operate without interference from the display layers above them. That's difficult with current OLED and LCD technology, which tend to scatter or absorb infrared signals.

There are, however, several emerging display solutions that might enable this. Transparent OLED panels can allow infrared light to pass through specific areas of the screen, though current implementations suffer from reduced brightness and clarity. LTPO displays with subpixels that can temporarily deactivate may also allow sensors to "see" through the panel during authentication.

Another possibility involves integrating optical waveguide layers into the display to channel infrared signals to and from the sensors with minimal distortion. Apple could also incorporate advanced IR-pass materials to create invisible sensor zones that preserve display quality while enabling accurate facial recognition.

faceidscaniphonex
It's likely that a future under-display Face ID system would require a combination of these technologies to meet Apple's high standards for privacy, performance, and visual consistency.

As for the front camera, industry progress is further along. Several Android phones already feature under-display selfie cameras, and Apple has reportedly been working on its own solution for some time. According to an April 2024 report, LG Innotek – one of Apple's Korean suppliers – is developing under-display cameras that leave no visible hole when inactive. These systems use a "freeform optic" multiple lens array designed to reduce image distortion and improve brightness, compensating for the light loss that typically occurs when a camera sits behind a display.

20th Anniversary iPhone

iphone x front back feature 1
If Apple intends to mark the iPhone's 20th anniversary with a hardware leap on the scale of 2017's iPhone X – which removed the Home button and introduced Face ID in a top-screen notch – then a true all-screen design would certainly make a splash.

As for naming, it's unclear whether Apple will stick with its annual numbering pattern, which would put us at iPhone 19 in 2027, or choose a commemorative name like "iPhone 20" to align with the milestone year – just as it introduced the iPhone 8 and the radically redesigned iPhone X side by side in 2017.

Either way, a full-screen, all-glass iPhone would be a fitting way to celebrate two decades of Apple's most iconic product.

Popular Stories

iPhone 17 Pro 3 4ths Perspective Aluminum Camera Module 1

iPhone 17 Pro Launching Later This Year With These 12 New Features

Sunday April 13, 2025 7:52 am PDT by
While the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are not expected to launch until September, there are already plenty of rumors about the devices. Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models as of April 2025: Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models have a titanium frame, and the iPhone ...
Read Full Article125 comments
Apple 2025 Thumb 1

10 Products Still Coming From Apple in 2025

Friday April 11, 2025 4:14 pm PDT by
Apple may have updated several iPads and Macs late last year and early this year, but there are still multiple new devices that we're looking forward to seeing in 2025. Most will come in September or October, but there could be a few surprises before then. We've rounded up a list of everything that we're still waiting to see from Apple in 2025. iPhone 17, 17 Air, and 17 Pro - We get...
Read Full Article55 comments
Foldable iPhone 2023 Feature Homescreen

Foldable iPhone Resolutions Leak With Under-Screen Camera Tipped

Monday April 14, 2025 3:12 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming foldable iPhone (or "iPhone Fold") will feature two screens as part of its book-style design, and a Chinese leaker claims to know the resolutions for both of them. According to the Weibo-based account Digital Chat Station, the inner display, which is approximately 7.76 inches, will use a 2,713 x 1,920 resolution and feature "under-screen camera technology." Meanwhile, the...
Read Full Article90 comments
iPad Pro iPadOS

iPadOS 19 Will Be 'More Like macOS' in Three Ways

Sunday April 13, 2025 6:43 am PDT by
A common complaint about the iPad Pro is that the iPadOS software platform fails to fully take advantage of the device's powerful hardware. That could soon change. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today said that iPadOS 19 will be "more like macOS." Gurman said that iPadOS 19 will be "more like a Mac" in three ways:Improved productivity Improved multitasking Improved app window management...
Read Full Article215 comments
M6 MacBook Pro Feature 1

Waiting for the Perfect MacBook Pro? 2026 Might Be the Year

Thursday April 10, 2025 4:19 am PDT by
Apple in October 2024 overhauled its 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, adding M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max chips, Thunderbolt 5 ports on higher-end models, display changes, and more. That's quite a lot of updates in one go, but if you think this means a further major refresh for the MacBook Pro is now several years away, think again. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has said he expects only a small...
Read Full Article114 comments
Apple Vision Pro with battery Feature Blue Magenta

Vision Pro 2 Rumored to Have Two Key Advantages Over Current Model

Sunday April 13, 2025 7:15 am PDT by
Apple is working on a new version of the Vision Pro with two key advantages over the current model, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Specifically, in his Power On newsletter today, Gurman said Apple is developing a new headset that is both lighter and less expensive than the current Vision Pro, which starts at $3,499 in the U.S. and weighs up to 1.5 pounds. Gurman said Apple is also...
Read Full Article122 comments
maxresdefault

The MacRumors Show: New iOS 19, iPhone 17, and Apple Watch Ultra 3 Leaks

Friday April 11, 2025 7:13 am PDT by
On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we catch up on the latest iOS 19 and watchOS 12 rumors, upcoming devices, and more. Subscribe to The MacRumors Show YouTube channel for more videos Detailed new renders from leaker Jon Prosser claim to provide the best look yet at the complete redesign rumored to arrive in iOS 19, showing more rounded elements, lighting effects, translucency, and...
Read Full Article14 comments
top stories 2025 04 12

Top Stories: iOS 19 and iPhone 17 Pro Rumors, Siri Revamp Turmoil, and More

Saturday April 12, 2025 6:00 am PDT by
It was a big week for leaks and rumors in the Apple world, with fresh claims about iOS 19, the iPhone 17 Pro, and even the 20th anniversary iPhone coming a couple of years from now. Sources also spilled the tea on the inner turmoil at Apple around the Apple Intelligence-driven Siri revamp that has seen significant delays, so read on below for all the details on these stories and more! iOS ...
Read Full Article7 comments
iPhone 16e Feature

iPhones, Macs, and Other Apple Devices Exempted From Trump Tariffs

Saturday April 12, 2025 9:44 am PDT by
Apple and other electronics manufacturers have received a break from Trump's reciprocal tariffs, with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency sharing a long list of products excluded from the levies last night. iPhones, Macs, iPads, Apple Watch, and other Apple devices will not be subject to the 125 percent tariffs that have been put in place on imported Chinese goods, nor will Apple...
Read Full Article459 comments

Top Rated Comments

guzhogi Avatar
guzhogi
1 hour ago at 06:34 am
I just had flashbacks to the 20th Anniversary Mac. Now that was a good looking computer back in the day!



Attachment Image
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DavidLeblond Avatar
DavidLeblond
1 hour ago at 06:39 am
Built for Apple Intelligence*

* some features shipping later
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
F23 Avatar
F23
1 hour ago at 06:37 am
Starting at $2,999, iPhone XX is the screeniest iPhone yet, and iPhone XX Max is even screenier.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Ctrlos Avatar
Ctrlos
1 hour ago at 06:44 am
They could just integrate TouchID back into the power/camera button and call it a day. The iPhone doesn't need FaceID.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nfl46 Avatar
nfl46
1 hour ago at 06:33 am
Yes, I believe that’s what many of us are hoping for. However, we’ll see how things turn out in 2027.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Plerf Avatar
Plerf
54 minutes ago at 06:52 am
The easiest way to solve the “Face ID under the display” problem is to toss Face ID into a lake and use Touch ID on the side button.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments