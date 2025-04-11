10 Products Still Coming From Apple in 2025
Apple may have updated several iPads and Macs late last year and early this year, but there are still multiple new devices that we're looking forward to seeing in 2025. Most will come in September or October, but there could be a few surprises before then.
We've rounded up a list of everything that we're still waiting to see from Apple in 2025.
- iPhone 17, 17 Air, and 17 Pro - We get new iPhones every September so it's not a surprise that updated models are coming, but this year should be exciting because the rumored iPhone 17 Air will have an all-new ultra-thin form factor, plus the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are getting a new rear camera design.
- Apple Watch Series 11 - There's an updated Apple Watch coming, and it could get blood pressure monitoring and other health features, though that's not a guarantee yet. An update for watchOS has also been rumored, so it could get a new look.
- Apple Watch Ultra 3 - Apple didn't update the Apple Watch Ultra last year, but we're supposedly getting a new model this year.
- Apple Watch SE - We also didn't get an Apple Watch SE in 2024, so Apple's low-cost Apple Watch is due for an update. There were some rumors about a new plastic casing, but that might be scrapped.
- AirPods Pro 3 - It's finally time for the AirPods Pro to get an update, and it sounds like it'll be a big one. The AirPods Pro will have a new design, and the case could get an update too. We're expecting better audio quality, Active Noise Cancellation improvements, a faster chip, and possibly health features like temperature and heart rate monitoring.
- Mac Pro - The Mac Pro is Apple's last Mac that doesn't have an M4 chip inside, and it's going to be refreshed before the end of the year.
- MacBook Pro - The MacBook Pro was last updated in October 2024, but when October 2025 rolls around, it'll be due for another refresh. No major design changes are planned, but it will get a spec boost in the form of the faster M5 chip.
- Apple TV 4K - It's been quite some time since the Apple TV was refreshed, and a new model is in the works. It'll have a faster processor, perhaps even one that can support Apple Intelligence and console-quality games. No design changes are expected.
- HomePod mini - The HomePod mini could get its first update with a faster S-series chip, an Apple-designed Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip for improved performance, and new color options.
- AirTag 2 - There's a new version of the AirTag in the works, and it's slated for launch sometime in 2025. There are no signs of a design update, but it will get a new Ultra Wideband chip for improved range, plus there could be other improvements like a new, louder speaker.
Bonus: New Software
In two months, Apple is going to show off new software at its June Worldwide Developers Conference. We'll see the new features in iOS 19, iPadOS 19, macOS 16, tvOS 19, watchOS 12, and visionOS 3.
New software is fun because if you've got a modern Apple device, you don't even need to buy anything new to get the new functionality that Apple will be showing off. While we'll get a June preview, the software updates are slated for September.
Read More
We keep track of all of the products that Apple has coming both in the near future and in the more distant future in our upcoming products guide. It's updated regularly, so it's worth keeping an eye if you're interested in what Apple has in the works.
Popular Stories
A new report from The Information today reveals much of the internal turmoil behind Apple Intelligence's revamped version of Siri.
Apple apparently weighed up multiple options for the backend of Apple Intelligence. One initial idea was to build both small and large language models, dubbed "Mini Mouse" and "Mighty Mouse," to run locally on iPhones and in the cloud, respectively. Siri's...
Apple in October 2024 overhauled its 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, adding M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max chips, Thunderbolt 5 ports on higher-end models, display changes, and more. That's quite a lot of updates in one go, but if you think this means a further major refresh for the MacBook Pro is now several years away, think again.
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has said he expects only a small...
YouTube channel Front Page Tech is back today with another video that provides a closer look at iOS 19's alleged design changes.
The video contains re-created renders of iOS 19, which are allegedly based on real footage of the software update, provided by sources within Apple. Overall, iOS 19 is expected to have a more glass-like, visionOS-inspired design, with added translucency for user...
Apple will be permanently closing its store at the Northbrook Court shopping mall in the Chicago suburb of Northbrook on April 26, the company has announced.
Apple has added the following notice to the store's web page:Thank you Northbook. Apple Northbrook is closing on April 26 at 7pm. We're still here for you. Please visit apple.com/retail to find your nearest store.Apple Northbrook opened ...
Apple employees are testing iOS 18.4.1 for iPhones, according to the MacRumors visitor logs, which have been a reliable indicator of upcoming iOS versions. The software update will likely be released in a week or two, if not sooner.
As the version number implies, iOS 18.4.1 will obviously be a minor update that addresses software bugs and/or security vulnerabilities.
There are no...
Apple released the first beta of iOS 18.5 last week, and so far the software update includes only two minor changes.
The changes are in the Mail and Settings apps.
In the Mail app, you can now easily turn off contact photos directly within the app, by tapping on the circle with three dots in the top-right corner.
In the Settings app, there is some new AppleCare+ information.
For ...
Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Pro models will feature a redesigned rear camera panel that spans the width of the device, but it will be the same color as the iPhone itself, rather than being part of a two-tone design.
That's according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, the reporter says the iPhone 17 Pro won't have a two-toned back, as some renders have...
Apple is going to unveil iOS 19 in just about two months at its June WWDC event, and rumors suggest that it's going to bring a big change to the iPhone's design. It's been described as the most notable design overhaul since iOS 7, so it should be an exciting update.
We've rounded up everything we've heard so far about the design changes coming to iOS 19.
visionOS-like design with...
Later this year, Apple will introduce the iPhone 17 series, which includes the iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max, two new high-end flagship devices that will be sold alongside the regular iPhone 17 and an all-new ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air.
If you have been holding out for the iPhone 17 Pro or its bigger sibling, here are five of the biggest changes, informed by the latest reports and...