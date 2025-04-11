10 Products Still Coming From Apple in 2025

Apple may have updated several iPads and Macs late last year and early this year, but there are still multiple new devices that we're looking forward to seeing in 2025. Most will come in September or October, but there could be a few surprises before then.

We've rounded up a list of everything that we're still waiting to see from Apple in 2025.

Bonus: New Software

In two months, Apple is going to show off new software at its June Worldwide Developers Conference. We'll see the new features in iOS 19, iPadOS 19, macOS 16, tvOS 19, watchOS 12, and visionOS 3.

New software is fun because if you've got a modern Apple device, you don't even need to buy anything new to get the new functionality that Apple will be showing off. While we'll get a June preview, the software updates are slated for September.

We keep track of all of the products that Apple has coming both in the near future and in the more distant future in our upcoming products guide. It's updated regularly, so it's worth keeping an eye if you're interested in what Apple has in the works.