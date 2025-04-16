Apple Releases iOS 18.4.1 With Bug Fixes

Apple today released iOS 18.4.1 and iPadOS 18.4.1, minor updates to the iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 operating systems that came out last September. iOS 18.4.1 and iPadOS 18.4.1 come two weeks after the launch of iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4.



The new software can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

There have been complaints about issues with CarPlay and deleted apps being restored, and iOS 18.4.1 includes several bug fixes. According to Apple's release notes, the update includes bug fixes and security updates. It addresses an issue that could cause wireless ‌CarPlay‌ not to work in select vehicles.

Apple is already testing iOS 18.5 and iPadOS 18.5, updates that are available in a beta capacity right now. iOS 18.5 and iPadOS 18.5 will likely launch in May.