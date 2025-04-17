Beats Highlights New USB-C Cables in Latest 'Pill People' Ad

Apple's Beats brand today shared a new ad in its ongoing Pill People series, this time highlighting the various USB-C cables that Beats debuted earlier this week.

The Pill People ad campaign features anthropomorphized Beats Pill speakers with different personalities. Beats has been using the Pill People since it launched the updated Beats Pill last summer

Apple's Beats brand is now offering several USB-C cables, including USB-C to USB-C, USB-C to USB-A, and USB-C to Lightning. The cables come in 1.5-meter and 20-centimeter options, with both sizes priced at $18.99. The cables come in four colors, and they can be purchased from the online Apple Store or Apple retail stores.