Beats Cables Now Available at Apple Stores

The new Beats charging cables added to Apple's online store on Tuesday can also be purchased at Apple's physical stores in many countries starting today.



The cables are available in a variety of colors and lengths, with USB-C to USB-C, USB-C to USB-A, and USB-C to Lightning options. All of the cables have a Beats logo, along with a woven design that increases durability and helps to prevent tangles. In the U.S., prices range from $18.99 to $34.99 for one to two cables.

Notably, this is Apple's first own USB-C to USB-A cable, which could be popular for CarPlay.

Overall, there is nothing extraordinary about these cables, and many cheaper alternatives that are functionally equivalent are available on Amazon.

Beats has shared another ad for the cables on its YouTube channel.