Beats Launches New Collection of Charging Cables

In line with reseller leaks from last month, Apple's Beats brand is launching its first-ever set of charging cables today. Available in up to four color options, the new cables include USB-C to USB-C, USB-A to USB-C, and USB-C to Lightning options.



All three cable types are available in 1.5-meter (5-foot) and 20-centimeter (8-inch) lengths and both lengths are priced at $18.99 for a single cable. The 1.5-meter versions of USB-C to USB-C and USB-A to USB-C are also available in 2-packs for $34.99.



The 1-pack versions of the 1.5-meter cables are available in Bolt Black, Surge Stone, and Rapid Red, though the Rapid Red versions of the USB-A to USB-C and USB-C to Lightning won't be available until summer. The USB-C to USB-C cable is also available in a Nitro Navy color.

The 2-pack versions of the 1.5-meter USB-C to USB-C and USB-A to USB-C cables, as well as the three 20-centimeter cables, are available only in Bolt Black.



The new Beats cables are made with a woven design for increased durability and to prevent tangles, with the USB-C to USB-C cables supporting charging at up to 60 watts while the USB-A to USB-C cables support charging at up to 15 watts. Data speeds on both are limited to USB 2.0 rates. The USB-C to Lightning cables support fast charging on select iPhone and iPad models, though Beats did not specify an exact wattage limit.

To promote the launch, the Beats "Pill People" have returned in a brief ad spot voiced by comedians Ben Marshall, Desi Banks and Megan Stalter.

The new cables are available to order starting today at apple.com in the United States, with on-shelf availability starting this Thursday, April 17.



The debut of the new cables from Beats follows the launch of cases for the iPhone 16 series back in September and December as the brand has worked to expand its product portfolio into new accessory categories.