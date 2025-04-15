Beats Launches New Collection of Charging Cables

by

In line with reseller leaks from last month, Apple's Beats brand is launching its first-ever set of charging cables today. Available in up to four color options, the new cables include USB-C to USB-C, USB-A to USB-C, and USB-C to Lightning options.

Beats Color Matched Charging Cables Feature
All three cable types are available in 1.5-meter (5-foot) and 20-centimeter (8-inch) lengths and both lengths are priced at $18.99 for a single cable. The 1.5-meter versions of USB-C to USB-C and USB-A to USB-C are also available in 2-packs for $34.99.

beats cable red pill
The 1-pack versions of the 1.5-meter cables are available in Bolt Black, Surge Stone, and Rapid Red, though the Rapid Red versions of the USB-A to USB-C and USB-C to Lightning won't be available until summer. The USB-C to USB-C cable is also available in a Nitro Navy color.

The 2-pack versions of the 1.5-meter USB-C to USB-C and USB-A to USB-C cables, as well as the three 20-centimeter cables, are available only in Bolt Black.

beats cable stone desk
The new Beats cables are made with a woven design for increased durability and to prevent tangles, with the USB-C to USB-C cables supporting charging at up to 60 watts while the USB-A to USB-C cables support charging at up to 15 watts. Data speeds on both are limited to USB 2.0 rates. The USB-C to Lightning cables support fast charging on select iPhone and iPad models, though Beats did not specify an exact wattage limit.


To promote the launch, the Beats "Pill People" have returned in a brief ad spot voiced by comedians Ben Marshall, Desi Banks and Megan Stalter.

The new cables are available to order starting today at apple.com in the United States, with on-shelf availability starting this Thursday, April 17.

beats cable navy phone
The debut of the new cables from Beats follows the launch of cases for the iPhone 16 series back in September and December as the brand has worked to expand its product portfolio into new accessory categories.

Tag: Beats

Popular Stories

iPhone 17 Pro 3 4ths Perspective Aluminum Camera Module 1

iPhone 17 Pro Launching Later This Year With These 12 New Features

Sunday April 13, 2025 7:52 am PDT by
While the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are not expected to launch until September, there are already plenty of rumors about the devices. Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models as of April 2025: Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models have a titanium frame, and the iPhone ...
Read Full Article125 comments
Apple 2025 Thumb 1

10 Products Still Coming From Apple in 2025

Friday April 11, 2025 4:14 pm PDT by
Apple may have updated several iPads and Macs late last year and early this year, but there are still multiple new devices that we're looking forward to seeing in 2025. Most will come in September or October, but there could be a few surprises before then. We've rounded up a list of everything that we're still waiting to see from Apple in 2025. iPhone 17, 17 Air, and 17 Pro - We get...
Read Full Article55 comments
Foldable iPhone 2023 Feature Homescreen

Foldable iPhone Resolutions Leak With Under-Screen Camera Tipped

Monday April 14, 2025 3:12 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming foldable iPhone (or "iPhone Fold") will feature two screens as part of its book-style design, and a Chinese leaker claims to know the resolutions for both of them. According to the Weibo-based account Digital Chat Station, the inner display, which is approximately 7.76 inches, will use a 2,713 x 1,920 resolution and feature "under-screen camera technology." Meanwhile, the...
Read Full Article90 comments
iPad Pro iPadOS

iPadOS 19 Will Be 'More Like macOS' in Three Ways

Sunday April 13, 2025 6:43 am PDT by
A common complaint about the iPad Pro is that the iPadOS software platform fails to fully take advantage of the device's powerful hardware. That could soon change. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today said that iPadOS 19 will be "more like macOS." Gurman said that iPadOS 19 will be "more like a Mac" in three ways:Improved productivity Improved multitasking Improved app window management...
Read Full Article215 comments
M6 MacBook Pro Feature 1

Waiting for the Perfect MacBook Pro? 2026 Might Be the Year

Thursday April 10, 2025 4:19 am PDT by
Apple in October 2024 overhauled its 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, adding M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max chips, Thunderbolt 5 ports on higher-end models, display changes, and more. That's quite a lot of updates in one go, but if you think this means a further major refresh for the MacBook Pro is now several years away, think again. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has said he expects only a small...
Read Full Article114 comments
Apple Vision Pro with battery Feature Blue Magenta

Vision Pro 2 Rumored to Have Two Key Advantages Over Current Model

Sunday April 13, 2025 7:15 am PDT by
Apple is working on a new version of the Vision Pro with two key advantages over the current model, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Specifically, in his Power On newsletter today, Gurman said Apple is developing a new headset that is both lighter and less expensive than the current Vision Pro, which starts at $3,499 in the U.S. and weighs up to 1.5 pounds. Gurman said Apple is also...
Read Full Article122 comments
maxresdefault

The MacRumors Show: New iOS 19, iPhone 17, and Apple Watch Ultra 3 Leaks

Friday April 11, 2025 7:13 am PDT by
On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we catch up on the latest iOS 19 and watchOS 12 rumors, upcoming devices, and more. Subscribe to The MacRumors Show YouTube channel for more videos Detailed new renders from leaker Jon Prosser claim to provide the best look yet at the complete redesign rumored to arrive in iOS 19, showing more rounded elements, lighting effects, translucency, and...
Read Full Article14 comments
top stories 2025 04 12

Top Stories: iOS 19 and iPhone 17 Pro Rumors, Siri Revamp Turmoil, and More

Saturday April 12, 2025 6:00 am PDT by
It was a big week for leaks and rumors in the Apple world, with fresh claims about iOS 19, the iPhone 17 Pro, and even the 20th anniversary iPhone coming a couple of years from now. Sources also spilled the tea on the inner turmoil at Apple around the Apple Intelligence-driven Siri revamp that has seen significant delays, so read on below for all the details on these stories and more! iOS ...
Read Full Article7 comments
iPhone 16e Feature

iPhones, Macs, and Other Apple Devices Exempted From Trump Tariffs

Saturday April 12, 2025 9:44 am PDT by
Apple and other electronics manufacturers have received a break from Trump's reciprocal tariffs, with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency sharing a long list of products excluded from the levies last night. iPhones, Macs, iPads, Apple Watch, and other Apple devices will not be subject to the 125 percent tariffs that have been put in place on imported Chinese goods, nor will Apple...
Read Full Article459 comments

Top Rated Comments

zedsdead Avatar
zedsdead
34 minutes ago at 07:12 am
I recommend buying Anker Thunderbolt 4 or USB C 4 cables, and then you don’t have to worry about anything…top power delivery and top speed….never have to worry about which cable you have.

Then replace with Thunderbolt 5 as you get Macs with that etc…
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Dr McKay Avatar
Dr McKay
29 minutes ago at 07:16 am
I was so fed up with my collection of USB C cables that I threw nearly all of them out. My collection spanned back 10 years and of course they ranged from USB 2,3,3.1,3.2,4. I had no idea if they were power only, data and power, video out etc. The only one I kept was the one that came with my AirPods which stays on my desk at all times which I use to charge my keyboard and mouse when they run low.

I ended up buying 10 USB 4 cables (C to C) and 10 (C to A) USB 3.1 gen 2 cables. I like knowing that if I grab a C to C cable it can do absolutely everything from 240W charging to video out etc. I’m still keeping my collection of micro and mini usb cables though, sure it may not be 2005 now but who knows what tomorrow will bring?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ignatius345 Avatar
ignatius345
30 minutes ago at 07:15 am
My biggest issue with USB-C cables is knowing which ones can transfer data quickly and at what speed -- and which ones are strictly for power. I *really* wish they had some kind of universal labelling system.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jlc1978 Avatar
jlc1978
37 minutes ago at 07:08 am
Yes they are cool, but the price is crazy. In my case, since I lose cables, or give them away to friends/family that need one, far too often I'll stick with some cheaper alternatives from Anker, Belkin, et.al.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
applesith Avatar
applesith
26 minutes ago at 07:19 am
The red is very fun but I may pickup the Surge Stone to match my Starlight MBA.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
casjohnr Avatar
casjohnr
22 minutes ago at 07:24 am
I'm having a bit of a declutter craze at the moment and must have thrown out at least 30 USB-B cables (the ones you typically used for printers)

I really have no idea how I built up such a stash!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments