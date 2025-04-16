iPhone Fold: New Leak Corroborates Camera Setup on Outer Display

by

Further details have emerged about the camera system on Apple's upcoming foldable iPhone, informally dubbed the "iPhone Fold."

Foldable iPhone 2023 Feature Iridescent 1
Expected to launch next year, Apple's book-style foldable is rumored to feature a 7.8-inch crease-free internal display and a 5.5-inch external screen. According to industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the device will include a dual-lens rear camera along with front-facing cameras usable in both folded and unfolded states, ensuring comprehensive camera functionality in any configuration.

While previous reports noted that the unfolded state will utilize an under-screen camera (USC), there was less information about the front camera in the folded state – until now.

According to Korean news aggregator yeux1122, citing an unknown Weibo-based source, Apple has opted for a punch-hole front-facing camera on the outer display. The design is said to be "almost identical to current foldables" on the market, such as Google's Pixel 9 Pro Fold (pictured below). The blog also cited previously revealed information on the display sizes and screen resolutions.

It remains unclear whether the punch-hole will be visible during active use or encased in a smaller Dynamic Island, but Face ID is not expected to be part of the equation. Instead, Apple is believed to have integrated Touch ID into the side button, in order to conserve internal space for other components.

pixel
Kuo says final hardware specifications will be locked in during the second quarter of this year (April 1 - June 30), suggesting some elements are still subject to change. However, analyst Jeff Pu claims the device has already entered the New Product Introduction (NPI) phase at Foxconn – a critical stage in Apple's product development cycle – indicating that key specs may already be finalized.

Mass production is reportedly scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2026, with a release expected late next year. The first-generation foldable iPhone is expected to carry a price tag between $2,000 and $2,300. A second-generation model is reportedly already in the pipeline, with mass production planned for the second half of 2027.

Tag: Foldable iPhone Guide

Popular Stories

iPhone 17 Pro 3 4ths Perspective Aluminum Camera Module 1

iPhone 17 Pro Launching Later This Year With These 12 New Features

Sunday April 13, 2025 7:52 am PDT by
While the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are not expected to launch until September, there are already plenty of rumors about the devices. Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models as of April 2025: Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models have a titanium frame, and the iPhone ...
Read Full Article125 comments
Apple 2025 Thumb 1

10 Products Still Coming From Apple in 2025

Friday April 11, 2025 4:14 pm PDT by
Apple may have updated several iPads and Macs late last year and early this year, but there are still multiple new devices that we're looking forward to seeing in 2025. Most will come in September or October, but there could be a few surprises before then. We've rounded up a list of everything that we're still waiting to see from Apple in 2025. iPhone 17, 17 Air, and 17 Pro - We get...
Read Full Article57 comments
Beyond iPhone 13 Better Triad

Apple's 20th Anniversary iPhone May Finally Go All Screen

Tuesday April 15, 2025 6:31 am PDT by
Apple is preparing a "bold" new iPhone Pro model for the iPhone's 20th anniversary in 2027, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. As part of what's being described as a "major shake-up," Apple is said to be developing a design that makes more extensive use of glass – and this could point directly to the display itself. Here's the case for Apple releasing a truly all-screen iPhone with no...
Read Full Article74 comments
iOS 19 Roundup Feature

iOS 19 Will Add These New Features to Your iPhone

Tuesday April 15, 2025 7:37 am PDT by
The first iOS 19 beta is less than two months away, and there are already a handful of new features that are expected with the update. Apple should release the first iOS 19 beta to developers immediately following the WWDC 2025 keynote, which is scheduled for Monday, June 9. Following beta testing, the update should be released to the general public in September. Below, we recap the key...
Read Full Article29 comments
Foldable iPhone 2023 Feature Homescreen

Foldable iPhone Resolutions Leak With Under-Screen Camera Tipped

Monday April 14, 2025 3:12 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming foldable iPhone (or "iPhone Fold") will feature two screens as part of its book-style design, and a Chinese leaker claims to know the resolutions for both of them. According to the Weibo-based account Digital Chat Station, the inner display, which is approximately 7.76 inches, will use a 2,713 x 1,920 resolution and feature "under-screen camera technology." Meanwhile, the...
Read Full Article90 comments
iPad Pro iPadOS

iPadOS 19 Will Be 'More Like macOS' in Three Ways

Sunday April 13, 2025 6:43 am PDT by
A common complaint about the iPad Pro is that the iPadOS software platform fails to fully take advantage of the device's powerful hardware. That could soon change. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today said that iPadOS 19 will be "more like macOS." Gurman said that iPadOS 19 will be "more like a Mac" in three ways:Improved productivity Improved multitasking Improved app window management...
Read Full Article219 comments
Apple Vision Pro with battery Feature Blue Magenta

Vision Pro 2 Rumored to Have Two Key Advantages Over Current Model

Sunday April 13, 2025 7:15 am PDT by
Apple is working on a new version of the Vision Pro with two key advantages over the current model, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Specifically, in his Power On newsletter today, Gurman said Apple is developing a new headset that is both lighter and less expensive than the current Vision Pro, which starts at $3,499 in the U.S. and weighs up to 1.5 pounds. Gurman said Apple is also...
Read Full Article127 comments
Apple Bristol Current

An Apple Store in the UK is Permanently Closing Later This Year

Monday April 14, 2025 7:33 am PDT by
Apple has confirmed that it will be permanently closing its retail store in the heart of Bristol, England, and there is no replacement in sight. Apple Bristol in 2023 Apple Bristol will be closing its doors on Saturday, August 9, due to redevelopment plans at the Cabot Circus Shopping Centre, and the adjacent Bristol Shopping Quarter. According to news reports, and a building application, the ...
Read Full Article28 comments
M6 MacBook Pro Feature 1

Waiting for the Perfect MacBook Pro? 2026 Might Be the Year

Thursday April 10, 2025 4:19 am PDT by
Apple in October 2024 overhauled its 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, adding M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max chips, Thunderbolt 5 ports on higher-end models, display changes, and more. That's quite a lot of updates in one go, but if you think this means a further major refresh for the MacBook Pro is now several years away, think again. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has said he expects only a small...
Read Full Article116 comments

Top Rated Comments

darngooddesign Avatar
darngooddesign
33 minutes ago at 03:13 am

('https://www.macrumors.com/2025/04/16/iphone-fold-camera-setup-outer-display/')

According to Korean news aggregator yeux1122 ('https://m.blog.naver.com/PostView.naver?blogId=yeux1122&logNo=223835009454&navType=by'), citing an unknown Weibo-based source, Apple has opted for a punch-hole front-facing camera on the outer display.
Serious question for MR, that type of camera is commonly called hole-punch so why are you calling it punch-hole? Is the editor not even checking the articles now?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TechRunner Avatar
TechRunner
55 minutes ago at 02:51 am
I'm definitely interested to see what Apple comes up with in this space, but as someone who is a light phone user I couldn't justify the price to own one.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
deuxani Avatar
deuxani
44 minutes ago at 03:02 am
Hopefully @iZac has the time to update his renders :D We have a pretty complete picture now of what it might look like with the current leaked specs.

It would also be nice if MacRumors could ask to use his renders in these articles as they are the the most realistic design we've seen.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Parowdy Avatar
Parowdy
43 minutes ago at 03:02 am
Question: this site is called MacRumors and it’s been keeping track of those and others for a veeryy long time, publishing stories on leaks and „leaks“ from many different sources.
Why is there no chart around that shows how accurate these sources have actually been?
I know that there are statistics on other websites, but I’m interested in which stories on MR turn out to be true.

And also, there it is again, „punch-hole“ instead of hole-punch, which I don’t understand.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Parowdy Avatar
Parowdy
21 minutes ago at 03:24 am

That is the fun. Stick around long enough and find out for yourself!

But while you are waiting you can find deals here: https://buyersguide.macrumors.com/
I hope that’s a joke (because it sometimes feels like 1 in 5 articles are deals and buyers „guides“). Because I’m never nor was I ever interested in MR deals or buyers guides because they hardly ever are relevant for the part of the world that is outside the US borders…
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iZac Avatar
iZac
21 minutes ago at 03:25 am

Hopefully @iZac has the time to update his renders :D We have a pretty complete picture now of what it might look like with the current leaked specs.

It would also be nice if MacRumors could ask to use his renders in these articles as they are the the most realistic design we've seen.
haha, thanks for the shout out! I am very tempted to tweak them since we now have the supposed ('https://www.macrumors.com/2025/04/14/iphone-fold-display-resolutions-cameras/') resolution, which should get a more precise size. I think @AngerDanger would do a much better job though!

I need to catch up on some work but I'll have a poke at it this weekend. Probably just in time for a news article from Gurman confirming the confirmation of the speculation of the suggestion of the approximate size of the device.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments