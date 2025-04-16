iPhone Fold: New Leak Corroborates Camera Setup on Outer Display

Further details have emerged about the camera system on Apple's upcoming foldable iPhone, informally dubbed the "iPhone Fold."
Expected to launch next year, Apple's book-style foldable is rumored to feature a 7.8-inch crease-free internal display and a 5.5-inch external screen. According to industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the device will include a dual-lens rear camera along with front-facing cameras usable in both folded and unfolded states, ensuring comprehensive camera functionality in any configuration.
While previous reports noted that the unfolded state will utilize an under-screen camera (USC), there was less information about the front camera in the folded state – until now.
According to Korean news aggregator yeux1122, citing an unknown Weibo-based source, Apple has opted for a punch-hole front-facing camera on the outer display. The design is said to be "almost identical to current foldables" on the market, such as Google's Pixel 9 Pro Fold (pictured below). The blog also cited previously revealed information on the display sizes and screen resolutions.
It remains unclear whether the punch-hole will be visible during active use or encased in a smaller Dynamic Island, but Face ID is not expected to be part of the equation. Instead, Apple is believed to have integrated Touch ID into the side button, in order to conserve internal space for other components.
Kuo says final hardware specifications will be locked in during the second quarter of this year (April 1 - June 30), suggesting some elements are still subject to change. However, analyst Jeff Pu claims the device has already entered the New Product Introduction (NPI) phase at Foxconn – a critical stage in Apple's product development cycle – indicating that key specs may already be finalized.
Mass production is reportedly scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2026, with a release expected late next year. The first-generation foldable iPhone is expected to carry a price tag between $2,000 and $2,300. A second-generation model is reportedly already in the pipeline, with mass production planned for the second half of 2027.
