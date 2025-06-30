DOJ's iPhone Monopoly Case Against Apple Moves Forward

by

Apple failed in its attempt to get the antitrust lawsuit that the U.S. Department of Justice filed against it dismissed, reports Reuters. U.S. District Judge Julien Neals, who is overseeing the case, today denied Apple's motion for dismissal.

Apple vs DOJ Feature
Apple asked the court to dismiss the lawsuit in August of last year, arguing that the DOJ's complaint failed to demonstrate anticompetitive conduct, harm to consumers, or that Apple has a monopoly over the U.S. smartphone market.

The government's antitrust case against Apple will take years to play out, but it will now move forward. It is not unusual for a case to fail to be dismissed, because when filing for a dismissal, there are limits on the information that can be provided and cases often go in favor of the plaintiff.

The DOJ accused Apple of a smartphone monopoly in the United States, citing Apple's restriction of third-party access to Apple services and features and claiming that consumers are "locked" into Apple's ecosystem. Apple argues that the DOJ is attempting to force it to spend money on enriching its competitors, and that it is not a monopolist because it faces competition from companies like Samsung and Google.

Apple will now file an answer to the DOJ's initial complaint, and a discovery period will begin where Apple and the DOJ provide documents, expert testimony, and depositions. After that, there will be a summary judgment with additional arguments, and finally, a trial. The case is unlikely to make it to trial until 2028 or even later.

For a reminder about the DOJ's antitrust claims against Apple, we have a dedicated guide that explains the details in the U.S. vs. Apple legal fight.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Paddle1
Paddle1
42 minutes ago at 12:48 pm
How can Apple have a monopoly when Android exists? I'm confused.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
danny842003
danny842003
33 minutes ago at 12:57 pm
Apple should just stop selling in the US market. That would teach these communists…….
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AppliedMicro
AppliedMicro
35 minutes ago at 12:56 pm
More antitrust action against Apple is always good. ?

How can Apple have a monopoly when Android exists? I'm confused.
Having monopoly power in a legal sense does not mean that there's literally only one company controlling all of the market:

States the FTC ('https://www.ftc.gov/advice-guidance/competition-guidance/guide-antitrust-laws/single-firm-conduct/monopolization-defined'): "Courts do not require a literal monopoly before applying rules for single firm conduct"
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HouseLannister
HouseLannister
44 minutes ago at 12:47 pm
And Proton just sued Apple for antitrust in a case that reads very much like the Epic case.

https://www.reuters.com/legal/litigation/swiss-privacy-tech-firm-proton-sues-apple-us-over-app-store-rules-2025-06-30/
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Neil J. Squillante
Neil J. Squillante
26 minutes ago at 01:05 pm

How can Apple have a monopoly when Android exists? I'm confused.
The plaintiffs allege the existence of a “performance smartphone” market consisting of 70% iPhones. Apple argued that even if that’s true, no prior antitrust case exists involving less than a 75% market share. The judge disagreed with Apple and said that this submarket exists and that 70% is sufficient. The judge pointed to lack of NFC chips in cheap Android smartphones as evidence of the difference between smartphones and performance smartphones (crazy but true). Apple will continue to hammer on this weakness in the plaintiffs’ case perhaps in a discretionary appeal given the magnitude of this issue but definitely in summary judgment.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HouseLannister
HouseLannister
36 minutes ago at 12:54 pm

How can Apple have a monopoly when Android exists? I'm confused.
Apple has the biggest share of the pie in America. Android is several OEMs, and even big ol' Samsung is small change compared to Apple's market share. Also, Blackberry, Palm, and Windows Phone have all died under the continued growth of the iPhone. LG stopped making phones. HTC too. Lots of choices disappearing.

It's legal to be a monopoly, by the way. It's how you get there and maintain that position that can be illegal.



Attachment Image
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
