Top Stories: iOS 19 and iPhone 17 Pro Rumors, Siri Revamp Turmoil, and More

iOS 19 Leak Reveals Alleged New Design With Rounder App Icons, Floating Tab Bar, and More

YouTuber Jon Prosser is back with some more claims on his Front Page Tech channel regarding design updates coming in iOS 19, and according to information he's seen, we could be in for some major changes.



Sources within Apple have shown Prosser a more glass-like interface inspired by visionOS, including rounder icons, a new floating pill-shaped tab bar at the bottom of many built-in apps, and some additional design tweaks.

For an overview of everything we've heard so far about potential design changes for iOS 19 with just about two months ago until its official unveiling at WWDC, check out our recap article.



iPhone 17 Pro's New Rear Camera Bar 'Same Color as Rest of Device'

Leaks have shown the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro models will have a much larger rear camera bump spanning the entire top of the device, and a new claim from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says the bump will be the same color as the rest of the device rather than being a distinct black color seen on some renderings.



On the feature front, Jon Prosser has said the iPhone 17 Pro models will include native support for simultaneous video recording from both front and rear cameras, something that so far has only been available through select third-party apps.

We've also recapped a number of other significant changes rumored to be coming to the iPhone 17 Pro later this year.



Apple Planning 'Bold' New 20th Anniversary Design for 2027 iPhone Pro

We're still a couple of years away from the 20th anniversary of the iPhone's debut, but Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says Apple is planning something special for the milestone: a "major shake-up" that will include not only the much-rumored foldable iPhone but also a "bold" new look for the Pro-level iPhone models.

Report Reveals Internal Chaos Behind Apple's Siri Failure

Gurman says the 2027 iPhone Pro models will make more extensive use of glass in their construction, but little else is known about what Apple has in the works.

The Apple Intelligence-powered revamp of Siri has hit a number of stumbling blocks, leading to Apple uncharacteristically announcing a delay in some of the upcoming features. An extensive new report from The Information this week reveals details of the turmoil that has gone on behind the scenes at Apple.



According to the report, indecision and repeated changes in direction from Apple leadership about how to deploy Apple Intelligence frustrated engineers working on the project, with Siri in particular being a "hot potato" that bounced between teams without significant progress being made.

Sources indicate that some of the most impressive Siri features demoed in Apple's Intelligence's unveiling at WWDC 2024 were effectively fictitious, with the functionality not even working on test devices at that point. The demo even apparently came as a surprise to members of the Siri team.



Waiting for the Perfect MacBook Pro? 2026 Might Be the Year

We're expecting an update to the MacBook Pro later this year with a new M5 chip and some other upgrades, but for a much more substantial revamp, you might want to wait until 2026.



Rumors indicate the 2026 MacBook Pro could see a design overhaul with OLED displays, a smaller pinhole camera cutout replacing the current notch, and perhaps even a thinner and lighter design and 5G connectivity.

In addition to the MacBook Pro overhaul, 2026 may also see the launch of Apple's rumored large foldable device, which reportedly features an 18.8-inch display when unfolded.



iOS 18.4.1 Update Coming Soon for iPhones

iOS 18.5 remains in early beta testing, but Apple appears to have an interim iOS 18.4.1 update on the way, and it should be arriving within the next week or two.



It's unclear what fixes will be included in the update, but these updates typically focus on security issues. It's possible it could also address a few problems that popped up in the iOS 18.4 update such as CarPlay connectivity issues some users have been experiencing, though that's merely speculation at this point.



