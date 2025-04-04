iPhone Users Report CarPlay Connectivity Issues With iOS 18.4 Update
Multiple iPhone users are reporting problems with CarPlay functionality after updating to iOS 18.4, based on complaints on Reddit and elsewhere.
The most widespread issue appears to affect vehicles equipped with CarPlay instrument cluster integration. Some users said that after installing iOS 18.4, CarPlay no longer displays the currently playing song information on their car's instrument panel.
The instrument cluster bugs have been reported across numerous vehicle models including the 2025 Honda Civic Hybrid, 2025 Mazda CX-30, various 2024 Honda models, multiple Volkswagen vehicles, the 2023 Audi S3, and the 2023 Nissan Frontier.
Meanwhile, several users have complained that CarPlay completely fails to launch after the update, requiring multiple reconnection attempts - sometimes up to five tries - before the system will work. Others report broken Siri audio functionality that persists despite restarting both their iPhones and vehicles.
Users say they have attempted the standard troubleshooting steps like device reboots and system resets, but in many cases these workarounds have not resolved the issues. The problems appear to be directly linked to the iOS 18.4 update, as affected users report that everything worked properly before installing the latest version.
Apple has not yet acknowledged any CarPlay issues with iOS 18.4, so it's unclear whether a fix is in the works. Apple released iOS 18.4 earlier this week, and the only notable intended change to CarPlay is that the interface now shows a third row of icons (up from two rows previously), but only on vehicles with a larger display center. Have you had problems with CarPlay after updating? Let us know in the comments.
(Via autoevolution.com.)
Popular Stories
iOS 19 will not be available on the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, or the iPhone XS Max, according a private account on social media site X that has accurately provided information on device compatibility in the past.
The iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max all have an A12 Bionic chip, so it looks like iOS 19 will discontinue support for that chip. All other iPhones that run iOS 18 are expected...
Apple today released watchOS 11.4, the fourth major update to the operating system that runs on the Apple Watch. watchOS 11.4 is compatible with the Apple Watch Series 6 and later, all Apple Watch Ultra models, and the Apple Watch SE 2.
watchOS 11.4 can be downloaded on a connected iPhone by opening up the Apple Watch app and going to General > Software Update. To install the new software,...
Apple today released new firmware updates for all AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2 models. The new firmware is version 7E93, up from the 7B21 firmware that was installed on the AirPods Pro 2 and the 7B20 firmware available on the AirPods 4 and AirPods 4 with ANC.
It is not immediately clear what new features or changes are included in the new firmware, but we'll update this article should we find ...
Apple today released iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4, the fourth major updates to the iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 operating system updates that came out last year. iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4 come two months after Apple released iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.
The new software can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to...
While the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are not expected to launch until September, there are already plenty of rumors about the devices.
Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models as of March 2025:
Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models have a titanium frame, and the iPhone ...
Visa wants to pay Apple approximately $100 million to be the new payment network for the Apple Card, reports The Wall Street Journal. As of right now, the Apple Card is on the Mastercard payment network, but that is set to change because Apple is ending its partnership with Goldman Sachs.
Both American Express and Visa are vying to replace Mastercard as Apple's card services provider, while...
Apple today seeded the first betas of upcoming iOS 18.5 and iPadOS 18.5 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the software coming just two days after Apple released iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4.
iOS 18.5 and iPadOS 18.5 can be downloaded from the Settings app on a compatible device by going to General > Software Update.
We don't yet know what Apple is introducing in the iOS 18.5...