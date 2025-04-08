All the Design Changes Rumored for iOS 19 So Far

Apple is going to unveil iOS 19 in just about two months at its June WWDC event, and rumors suggest that it's going to bring a big change to the iPhone's design. It's been described as the most notable design overhaul since iOS 7, so it should be an exciting update.

iOS 19 visionOS UI Elements
We've rounded up everything we've heard so far about the design changes coming to ‌iOS 19‌.

  • visionOS-like design with translucency - ‌iOS 19‌ is inspired by visionOS, which has an emphasis on translucency and UI elements that kind of fade into the background to put the focus on content. ‌iOS 19‌ could lean heavily into that translucency, with Apple also opting for a floating look for navigation bars, windows, and other parts of the UI.
  • A glassier look - Remember the Aqua Mac interface? ‌iOS 19‌ has been described as having glass effects or as being glossy, with menu elements that can "reflect" light based on ‌iPhone‌ tilt.
  • Subtle lighting effects - The "glassy" look involves subtle lighting changes, such as a slight glint for some UI elements when you move the ‌iPhone‌. The Flashlight and Camera controls on the Lock Screen reportedly have a glass-like sheen that shimmers with movement, for example.
  • More rounded, expanding buttons - Along with a soft, floating look, navigation bars and buttons could have more rounded edges that blend better with the content behind them. In the Photos app, for example, photos could be full screen with controls in a slimmed down menu bar at the bottom rather than a full navigation strip. Haptic Touch menus, Control Center options, and permission prompts apparently have more rounded corners, too.
  • Pill-shaped tab bars - Many apps like the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV, ‌Photos‌, Phone, and more have been described as having pill-shaped tab bars at the bottom for accessing controls. There's also less transitioning. Search, for example, doesn't have its own dedicated interface, and instead expands out from the tab bar.
  • Round app icons, maybe - Leaker Jon Prosser says that Apple is going to make the ‌iPhone‌'s icons rounder, though he is unclear if they will be entirely circular or some kind of cross between a circle and the current squircle.
  • Simplified navigation and controls - Apple wants to make it easier to navigate through apps, System settings, and more, so expect a more streamlined experience.
  • Cross-platform cohesiveness - These design changes aren't just coming to iOS - iPadOS and macOS will also get the same overhauled look, so it will be less jarring going from a Mac to an ‌iPhone‌ and vice versa.

We're keeping track of the ‌iOS 19‌ rumors in our dedicated iOS 19 roundup, which also has details on Apple Intelligence features, new app capabilities, compatibility, and more.

