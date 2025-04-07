Apple Planning 'Bold' New 20th Anniversary Design for 2027 iPhone Pro

Apple is preparing a "major shake-up" for the iPhone's 20th anniversary in 2027, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

iPhone X released in 2017 for 10th anniversary

Writing in his latest Power On newsletter , Gurman says that Apple plans to launch a foldable iPhone alongside a "bold" new iPhone Pro model that makes more extensive use of glass.

Could this mean Apple plans to realize former design chief Jony Ive's dream of making an iPhone made entirely of a single plane of glass? That much isn't known, but if Apple plans to unveil something as dramatic as the iPhone X, launched in 2017 for the iPhone's 10th anniversary, then it will have to have something pretty special in the works.

For the iPhone X, Apple famously dropped the Home button in favor of an entirely touch-based interface system, and replaced the Touch ID fingerprint sensor with Face ID facial authentication.

As for the model number that Apple will choose to use for its 20th anniversary iPhone, it's hard to say. Apple's naming conventions have varied over the years. If Apple continues its annual release pattern and numerical naming, the 2027 lineup would likely be the iPhone 19 series.

However, Apple has previously adjusted its naming to commemorate significant milestones, such as skipping from iPhone 8 to iPhone X for the 10th anniversary. So it's possible that Apple might introduce an "iPhone 20" or adopt a different naming convention to celebrate the 20th anniversary. We'll have to wait and see.

Gurman has previously said he expects Apple's first book-style foldable iPhone to be released next year, so presumably the "foldable version" coming in 2027 will be either a second iteration of that model, or a completely different version, perhaps utilizing a clam-shell design.