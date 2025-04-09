iOS 18.4.1 Update Coming Soon for iPhones

Apple employees are testing iOS 18.4.1 for iPhones, according to the MacRumors visitor logs, which have been a reliable indicator of upcoming iOS versions. The software update will likely be released in a week or two, if not sooner.



As the version number implies, iOS 18.4.1 will obviously be a minor update that addresses software bugs and/or security vulnerabilities.

There are no developer or public betas for minor updates like iOS 18.4.1.

iOS 18.4.1 will be a stop-gap update ahead of iOS 18.5, which remains in beta testing. iOS 18.5 will likely be released to the general public in May, and so far the update includes only two minor changes in the Mail and Settings apps.

The first iOS 19 beta should be released following the WWDC 2025 keynote on June 9.