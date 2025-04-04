Dolby Atmos in Apple Music Now Available for Windows PCs

Dolby Amos music playback is now supported in Apple Music for Windows, bringing true immersive audio to PCs with compatible hardware via Apple's music streaming service for the first time.



Dolby Atmos is a surround-sound audio format that allows sound to be heard in an immersive, three-dimensional audio experience with compatible stereo headphones and speakers. Apple's Spatial Audio technology takes Dolby Atmos content and applies its own directional audio filters to make sounds appear to be coming from all around you.

The feature was added in version 1.1284.20225 of ‌Apple Music‌ for Windows. A new Apple Support document called "Play Dolby Atmos in Music on Windows" explains how to use it on a PC.

‌Apple Music‌ for the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Vision Pro, Apple TV, and Android already supported Dolby Atmos audio. Spatial Audio via Dolby Atmos debuted on Apple's music streaming service in June 2021.