Aqara Debuts G410 Doorbell, G100 Camera, and H2 Dimmer With HomeKit Support

Smart home company Aqara's G410 video doorbell, which is Matter-compatible and supports Apple's HomeKit Secure Video, is now available to buy.



Announced in January, the Doorbell Camera Hub G410 introduces several notable upgrades, including a 2K resolution sensor for sharper video, a 175-degree field of view, and built-in mmWave presence detection to reduce false alerts.

The G410 also supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Thread, and HomeKit Secure Video, as well as options for secure storage via iCloud, local microSD, or NAS. It's ready for both battery-powered and wired setups.

The Aqara G410 video doorbell can be purchased on the Aqara website for $129.99 or through on-line merchants such as Amazon. We'll have a full review of the product soon.

Aqara today also announced the global availability of the Camera G100 ($34.99) and availability in the U.S of the Dimmer Switch H2 ($54.99) with Thread and Zigbee support.



The Camera G100 is a compact indoor/outdoor security camera offering 2K video, IP65 weather resistance, and a built-in spotlight for colour night vision.

It supports 24/7 monitoring and integrates with Apple Home (HomeKit Secure Video), Alexa, Google Home, SmartThings, and RTSP-compatible platforms. Footage can be stored locally via microSD or NAS, while Aqara's cloud storage is end-to-end encrypted.

Lastly, the H2 is a smart dimmer switch for traditional dimmable lighting, designed to work with or without a neutral wire for broader installation compatibility. It supports both Thread and Zigbee, and its Matter integration enables seamless use with Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home, SmartThings, Home Assistant, and Homey.



Like Aqara's G410 video doorbell, the Camera G100 and H2 smart dimmer switch are available to buy directly from Aqara or other online merchants.