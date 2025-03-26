Sorry, iPhone Mini Fans: Apple Isn't Planning Another Small Phone
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today shared bad news for fans of the iPhone mini.
In a live-streamed Q&A session today, Gurman said that Apple currently has no plans to reintroduce a smaller iPhone model.
Apple discontinued the iPhone 13 mini in September 2023, and it has not offered a mini model since then. Apple is not expected to release an iPhone 17 mini this year, and Gurman's revelation likely rules out an iPhone 18 mini next year too, given Apple's multi-year planning and development cycle for future iPhone models.
Since it discontinued the third-generation iPhone SE last month, Apple no longer offers any new iPhone models with under a 6-inch screen size. All of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 models that Apple currently sells have between 6.1-inch and 6.9-inch displays, whereas the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini had 5.4-inch displays. The final iPhone SE had a 4.7-inch display, albeit with thicker bezels that increased the device's overall size.
While there is a vocal group of customers who wishes that Apple would bring back the iPhone mini, the smaller model simply never sold well enough for the company to continue offering it, according to market research firms. It is not much of a surprise that Apple is not currently reconsidering this decision, but it helps to set expectations for those who may still be holding out hope. Do not expect another iPhone mini any time soon.
The full Q&A audio stream can be replayed on Bloomberg's website.
