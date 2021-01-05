Skip to Content

iPhone 12 Mini Sales Lackluster Compared to Other Models

by

Apple's 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini, which is the smallest iPhone that has been released since the 2016 iPhone SE, may not be selling as well as Apple hoped. According to new sales numbers from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners, the ‌iPhone 12 mini‌ accounted for a lower number of sales than other iPhone 12 models that Apple offers.

cirp iphone sales chart
Combined, all new ‌iPhone 12‌ models accounted for 76 percent of ‌iPhone‌ sales in the United States in October and November. The standard ‌iPhone 12‌ was the best selling model, accounting for 27 percent of those sales.

‌iPhone 12 mini‌ sales made up just six percent of the total ‌iPhone 12‌ sales during the launch period, while the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max had sales numbers closer to the ‌iPhone 12‌.

‌iPhone 12‌ models garnered a significant share at launch, but with mixed results, as ‌iPhone 12 mini‌ seems to have been lost among the other models," said Josh Lowitz, CIRP Partner and Co-Founder. "Apple not only launched a wider range of new models than ever before, and also divided that launch into two pairs of models, so comparison to earlier launches is tricky. In addition, Apple launched a new ‌iPhone SE‌ earlier in the year, further complicating the lineup.

Last year's iPhone 11 models accounted for 69 percent of sales in the period after their launch, so the ‌iPhone 12‌ models did better overall. In 2019, the ‌iPhone 11‌ was the best-selling ‌iPhone‌, accounting for 39 percent of sales, with the 11 Pro and Pro Max making up the remaining 30 percent.

Compared to last year's launch of ‌iPhone 11‌, which accounted for 69% of sales in the period after the launch, the four ‌iPhone 12‌ models did even better, with 76% of sales. However, there was no clear leader among the new models, with sales evenly distributed among ‌iPhone 12‌, 12 Pro, and 12 Max. In contrast, in 2019, ‌iPhone 11‌ had an incredible 39% of sales, with ‌iPhone 11‌ Pro and Pro Max combining for only 30% of sales.

CIRP speculates that the availability of lower-cost models like the $399 ‌iPhone SE‌, $499 iPhone XR, and $599 ‌iPhone 11‌, may have ultimately limited the appeal of the more expensive ‌iPhone 12 mini‌, which is priced at $699.

Tag: CIRP

Top Rated Comments

SamRyouji Avatar
SamRyouji
50 minutes ago at 12:11 pm
This report just confirms the fact that most loud voices on the internet forums are just...bunch of vocal minorities.
Score: 22 Votes (Like | Disagree)
midkay Avatar
midkay
52 minutes ago at 12:09 pm
I knew it! It used to be so fashionable to go around tirelessly complaining that Apple needs to make smaller phones, but this proves it — nobody actually wants that.
Score: 13 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iAFC Avatar
iAFC
49 minutes ago at 12:11 pm


put out an iphone 12 mini pro with all the same features as the pro max (except battery life of course) and i'll buy it.

Get over it. It's not worth it to cater to the desires of a tiny group of geeks.
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
fenderbass146 Avatar
fenderbass146
49 minutes ago at 12:12 pm
Love my Mini! It's the phone I've been waiting for for years. My only gripe is the choice to do wide angle instead of zoom for the second lense and the battery life. I'm so happy with my Mini especially with how close the mini and the pro are now. The fact that they added OLED to the midrange phones was huge.
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Treq Avatar
Treq
51 minutes ago at 12:10 pm
Everyone I know loves theirs. It's the perfect form factor. The pro is too big. But the battery life is what's really killing sales.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
RaoulDuke42 Avatar
RaoulDuke42
49 minutes ago at 12:11 pm
I went from a Xs to a 12 mini and am quite pleased with it. I feel like the mini is going to be a slow-burn sleeper hit eventually, although my evidence is anecdotal. Four friends of mine all thought they wanted the "normal" 12 until they realized the display of the mini is the same width as a 6,7,8, but taller (and yet still a smaller device overall). Once this pandemic finally ends and people can see the things in person, I think a lot of folks coming from a 6,7,8 will go for the phone most comparable in size to what they already have despite the (imho) misleading "mini" label.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

amphetamine

Apple Backtracks After Popular Mac App 'Amphetamine' Threatened With Removal Over Branding

Saturday January 2, 2021 10:25 am PST by
Popular Mac app "Amphetamine" will remain on the Mac App Store after reportedly being threatened with removal over its name and branding, which Apple had said breached App Store guidelines. Amphetamine is a free Mac app that helps users to keep their machine awake for a set amount of time. Launched in 2014, the app has been downloaded over 432,000 times and is highly rated on the Mac App...
Read Full Article200 comments
adobe flash logo

Adobe Officially Ends Flash Support, Recommends Uninstalling Immediately

Saturday January 2, 2021 4:33 pm PST by
Adobe in 2017 announced plans to end support for its Flash browser plug-in at the end of 2020. Now that it's officially 2021, support for the software has ended, and Adobe will begin blocking content from running in Flash Player beginning on January 12. Flash's elimination should not heavily impact users because many popular browsers have already moved away from the format. Additionally,...
Read Full Article202 comments
airtags mockup 4 blue

Kuo: Apple to Unveil AirTags, Augmented Reality Device, and More in 2021

Monday January 4, 2021 8:13 am PST by
Apple plans to release its long-awaited AirTags item trackers, an unspecified augmented reality device, and other new products in 2021, according to a new research note from reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, obtained by MacRumors. AirTags are expected to help users keep track of their personal belongings, such as their keys, wallets, and backpacks, and would notify users on their Apple devices ...
Read Full Article95 comments
foldable iPhone concept feature

Two Foldable iPhone Prototypes Reportedly Pass Internal Durability Tests

Thursday December 31, 2020 6:50 am PST by
Two prototype foldable iPhones have passed internal tests for durability, according to Taiwanese website Economic Daily News. Tests of an Apple-designed folding hinge system for two different iPhones were reportedly recently completed at the Foxconn factory in Shenzhen, China. The first foldable iPhone to undergo testing is said to be a dual-screen model, which is likely the same...
Read Full Article198 comments
airtags animation video jon prosser

AirTags Shown Off in 3D Animation That Could Appear During Pairing Process

Monday January 4, 2021 7:30 am PST by
2021 is expected to be the year that Apple finally releases its long-awaited AirTags item trackers, and ahead of time, YouTuber and leaker Jon Prosser has shared a 3D animation of the accessory that was allegedly created by Apple. Prosser says he obtained the animation from a software engineer, who believes that it may be presented to users in a future iOS version. Apple shows a similar 3D...
Read Full Article86 comments
iphone 12 colors

iPhone 12 Colors: Deciding on The Right Color

Thursday November 5, 2020 8:35 am PST by
The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro arrived last month in a range of color options, with entirely new hues available on both devices, as well as some popular classics. The 12 and 12 Pro have different color choices, so if you have your heart set on a particular shade, you might not be able to get your preferred model in that color. iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 are ...
Read Full Article
fitness plus weekly series image

Apple Launches New Weekly Fitness+ Series and Apple Music Playlists

Monday January 4, 2021 4:19 am PST by
Apple has added several new "goal-setting workouts" to its Fitness+ subscription service, as part of a new weekly series that aims to help users keep on top of their training and stay motivated into the New Year and beyond. A new introductory video can be found on the main Fitness+ page in the Fitness app, where trainer Kim highlights what's new in the subscription service this week and...
Read Full Article67 comments
ring in the new year activity challenge 2021 e1609762693244

Apple's 'Ring in the New Year' Activity Challenge Now Available

Monday January 4, 2021 4:18 am PST by
Apple's annual "Ring in the New Year" Activity Challenge has begun appearing for many users in the Fitness app on iPhone and Apple Watch over the last few days. The challenge's rules are similar to previous New Year awards, requiring users to close all three Activity rings for seven days in a row in January. Ring in the New Year Challenge Start 2021 off right. This January, earn this...
Read Full Article15 comments
intel logo

Intel Urged to Take 'Immediate Action' Amid Threats From Apple Silicon and AMD

Wednesday December 30, 2020 8:59 am PST by
Activist hedge fund Third Point LLC is pushing for a major shakeup at Intel in response to threats from Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, AMD, TSMC, and Samsung (via Reuters). Intel's in-house manufacturing capabilities have struggled to provide the chips its clients want in recent years, with many of its offerings lagging behind its rivals in terms of speed and power consumption. While 2020 has...
Read Full Article539 comments
iphone 12 pro lidar scanner video

Apple Rumored to Expand LiDAR Scanner to Entire iPhone 13 Lineup

Monday January 4, 2021 8:05 am PST by
Apple is expected to expand its LiDAR Scanner to the entire iPhone 13 lineup in 2021, rather than only the Pro and Pro Max models, according to supply chain sources cited by Taiwanese industry publication DigiTimes. First introduced on the iPad Pro in March 2020, and since expanded to the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, the LiDAR Scanner is a small sensor that uses 3D sensing to measure ...
Read Full Article71 comments

Guides

iOS 14
iOS 14.3 Features

iOS 14.3 is out! Read all about it.

apple fitness plus guide tiny
Apple Fitness+

Apple Fitness+ is out! Read all about it.

macbook air m1 unboxing feature2
Apple Silicon M1 Guide

Everything to know about the Apple Silicon M1 Chip

Gift Guide
Gift Guide for Apple Fans

Last minute gifts for Apple fans.

How to Hard Reset iPhone 12
See more guides

Upcoming

imac 2017 roundup menu
iMac
Early 2021?

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

airtags mockup 4 blue
AirTags
Early 2021?

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

appleroundupvr
Apple Glasses
2021?

Apple Augmented Reality Glasses are said to be coming in the next couple of years. Here's what we know so far.

roundupbar iP13
iPhone 13
Fall 2021

iPhone 13 is coming next year. Here's what we know.

Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar