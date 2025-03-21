Foldable iPhone to Feature Impressive Battery Life Despite Thinness

Apple is putting a heavy focus on improving power efficiency while slimming down key components in its upcoming foldable iPhone, with battery capacity now a key priority for the company, according to a new report citing sources within Apple's supply chain.



According to Korean news aggregator account "yeux1122" on the Naver blog, which has previously offered accurate insights into Apple's component strategy, Apple is specifically refining the display driver IC (DDI) used in its first foldable iPhone, with the goal of achieving a thinner overall design.

The DDI is a key component that converts digital signals from the device's processor into the analog signals needed to control the display's pixels. Improvements to the DDI can enable thinner panel assemblies, lower heat output, and reduced power consumption – all of which are critical in compact devices like foldables with multiple displays.

Multiple sources now agree on key specifications for Apple's first foldable iPhone, including a 7.8-inch main display when unfolded and a 5.5-inch cover display. The consensus comes from analysts Ming-Chi Kuo and Jeff Pu, as well as the Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station. The agreement on the details suggest Apple may have finalized significant aspects of the device's hardware.

According to Kuo, the foldable iPhone will adopt a book-style design, opening horizontally like a Galaxy Z Fold, rather than the vertical clamshell form factor of Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip.

Jeff Pu reports that the device has recently entered the New Product Introduction (NPI) phase at Foxconn, a key stage in Apple's production timeline. Both Pu and Kuo anticipate mass production beginning in the fourth quarter of 2026, which opens the possibility of a limited launch as early as next year.

In terms of hardware, Kuo claims the foldable iPhone will feature two rear cameras, a single front-facing camera, and a Touch ID sensor integrated into the power button –suggesting Apple may skip Face ID for this model, likely to save internal space. It's expected to include a high-density battery and a titanium chassis, with the hinge constructed from a combination of titanium and stainless steel.

As for dimensions, Kuo believes the device will measure just 4.5mm thick when unfolded, and between 9mm and 9.5mm when closed, making it notably thin compared to current foldables.

Apple's efforts to optimize hardware efficiency across its product lines are already in motion, with the iPhone 16e featuring its first custom-made C1 modem. Apple said the C1 modem is the most power-efficient iPhone modem ever, and it has held up fine in both real-world and simulated 5G speed test results.

Apple is on a mission to make the thinnest possible devices in each product category, beginning with the most recent iPad Pro and continuing later this year with the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air, which is expected to be the second device to use the C1 modem.