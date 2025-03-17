Foldable MacBook-iPad Hybrid Device Likely to Run macOS, Analyst Says

Yesterday, analyst Jeff Pu said Apple's first two foldable devices will enter mass production in the second half of 2026. Today, he provided some additional details about these devices, which are expected to launch in 2026 or 2027.



In a research note with investment firm GF Securities, Pu said the two devices will include a foldable iPhone with a 7.8-inch inner display, along with a larger foldable device with an 18.8-inch display. He described the larger foldable as a MacBook-iPad hybrid, and he believes that the device will likely run macOS, rather than iPadOS.

This is a very bold prediction, as it implies that the 18.8-inch foldable device could end up being a touch-screen Mac. In his Power On newsletter over the weekend, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that Apple's rumored design changes coming with iOS 19 and macOS 16 should set the stage for new hardware designs, including "foldable devices and touch-screen Macs." However, there have not been any rumors indicating that a touch-screen Mac will launch as early as next year, so some skepticism is warranted for the time being.

Pu does cite a recent report from The Wall Street Journal as the basis for some of his foldable information, so it is possible that his macOS prediction is simply based on that report having said that the 18.8-inch device is "intended to serve as a laptop." But, until we hear otherwise, we can dream about the intriguing possibility of a touch-screen Mac.