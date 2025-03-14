iPhone 17 Pro Max Rumors Allegedly Refer to 'iPhone 17 Ultra' Model

by

If you've been following iPhone rumors over the last few years, you may remember reading reports that Apple flirted with the idea of introducing a super high-end "Ultra" model that would either replace its Pro Max device or sit above it in Apple's smartphone hirearchy. These reports appeared in the pre-launch iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 rumor cycles, but ultimately came to nothing. Now though, the rumor is back.

iphone 17 pro asherdipps
Citing sources from Weibo, Taiwan, "US investment report content," and supply chain trends, the Korean news aggregator account "yeux1122" on the Naver blog has summarized "rumors regarding Apple's iPhone 17 Ultra name change."

The blog begins by highlighting the following rumored changes that have so far been attributed to various models in the upcoming iPhone 17 series:

  • Smaller Dynamic Island
  • Vapor chamber cooling system
  • Larger battery

Analyst Jeff Pu in October said that the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max will have a narrower Dynamic Island, but the claim has since been disputed by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Nevertheless, the Naver blog claims that, based on component orders for a smaller Dynamic Island, the supply volume is "insufficient" to cover both iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models, intimating that only the larger "Ultra" device will feature one.

The Naver blog also asserts that only the "Ultra" device will feature a vapor chamber cooling system, despite competing rumors claiming that it will come either to both Pro models or all iPhone 17 models.

Lastly, the blog claims that the "Ultra" model will be thicker than the iPhone 17 Pro, owing to a larger battery. This rumor is the only one that we know of that has only been tied to the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

If it was exhaustive, the blog could have also pointed to the 12GB of RAM that Kuo in August said would be coming to the iPhone 17 Pro Max. However, Pu has pushed back on this prediction and believes that both Pro models will get 12GB, up from 8GB in the iPhone 16 Pro models. It could also have included Kuo's prediction last year that the iPhone 17 Pro Max will be the first iPhone to feature three 48MP cameras, although that claim has since been challenged by a Chinese leaker.

Apple's New-Look iPhone 17 Lineup?

As a result of changes allegedly destined for Apple's largest high-end model, the blog claims that this year's iPhone 17 lineup will look like this:

  • iPhone 17
  • iPhone 17 Air
  • iPhone 17 Pro
  • iPhone 17 Ultra

This differentiation strategy would arguably help Apple justify a higher price point for an "Ultra" iPhone model with more advanced features. And let's not forget that Apple already has an established naming convention where "Air," "Pro," and "Ultra" denote distinct tiers across various product categories. For instance, the MacBook Air and iPad Air represent lightweight, consumer-friendly options, while "Pro" models cater to professional users seeking enhanced performance. The "Ultra" designation introduced with products like the Apple Watch Ultra signifies a top-tier offering with better capabilities. And then there's the most powerful Apple silicon chip to date – the M3 Ultra.

Whether Apple adopts the Ultra moniker for its most premium iPhone 17 model remains to be seen, but we do know that Apple has internally discussed the possibility for previous generations. Barring further corroboration from trusted sources, we'll have to wait and see when the iPhone 17 lineup launches later this year around Apple's usual mid-September time frame.

Related Roundup: iPhone 17 Pro
Tag: Naver

Popular Stories

ios 18 4 carplay

Apple Upgrades CarPlay in Two Ways

Wednesday March 12, 2025 6:05 am PDT by
The upcoming iOS 18.4 update for the iPhone includes a smaller but meaningful improvement for Apple's in-car iPhone mirroring system CarPlay. Specifically, CarPlay now shows a third row of icons, up from two rows previously. However, this change is only visible in vehicles with a larger center display. For example, a MacRumors Forums member noticed the change in a Toyota Tundra with a...
Read Full Article51 comments
airpods pro 2 gradient

AirPods Pro 3 Launch Now Just Months Away: Here's What We Know

Tuesday March 11, 2025 3:26 am PDT by
Despite being released over two years ago, Apple's AirPods Pro 2 continue to dominate the wireless earbud market. However, with the AirPods Pro 3 expected to launch in 2025, anyone thinking of buying Apple's premium earbuds may be wondering if the next generation is worth holding out for. Apart from their audio and noise-canceling performance, which are generally regarded as excellent for...
Read Full Article46 comments
Generic iOS 19 Feature Mock Light

iOS 19 Will Bring Biggest Design Overhaul Since iOS 7

Monday March 10, 2025 12:17 pm PDT by
Apple is planning for a major design overhaul of the iPhone, iPad, and Mac interfaces with the introduction of iOS 19, iPadOS 19, and macOS 16 later this year, reports Bloomberg. The update will "fundamentally change" the look of Apple's operating system, introducing a more consistent cross-platform experience. Apple plans to update the style of icons, menus, apps, windows, and system...
Read Full Article257 comments
Apple More Personal Siri Ad

John Gruber Says 'Something is Rotten' at Apple

Wednesday March 12, 2025 7:39 pm PDT by
Daring Fireball's John Gruber today shared some strongly-worded comments about Apple's delayed personalized Siri features. Gruber is a well-known Apple pundit who has been writing about the company for more than two decades. In a blog post titled "Something Is Rotten in the State of Cupertino," Gruber said Apple's credibility has been "damaged" by the delay:Keynote by keynote, product by...
Read Full Article595 comments
Apple Maps vs Google Maps Feature

iOS 18.4 Adds a Highly-Requested Setting to iPhones — But Not in U.S.

Wednesday March 12, 2025 1:05 pm PDT by
iPhones are finally getting a much-requested setting, but availability is limited. The upcoming iOS 18.4 update introduces an option to set a default navigation app, other than Apple Maps, but unfortunately this new setting is limited to users in the EU. There, you can now set an app like Google Maps or Waze as your default navigation app on the iPhone by opening the Settings app and tapping ...
Read Full Article112 comments
iOS 18

12 New Things Your iPhone Can Do in iOS 18.4

Monday March 10, 2025 9:28 am PDT by
Apple is set to release iOS 18.4 in early April, bringing further refinements to Apple Intelligence features, a neat new capability to iPhone 15 Pro devices, new emoji, and more. While not quite as packed with new features as Apple's preceding iOS 18 point releases, iOS 18.4 still introduces enhancements that aim to make your iPhone smarter and more intuitive. Below, we've listed 12 new...
Read Full Article33 comments
Apple One Apps Feature 2

Apple One's Best Plan Now Includes Two More Perks For Free

Monday March 10, 2025 6:40 am PDT by
Apple One allows you to subscribe to up to six Apple services for one discounted monthly price. There are three Apple One tiers: Individual, Family, and Premier. Over the last month, the highest-end ‌Apple One‌ Premier plan has gained two additional perks. Here is what Apple One Premier already included, for $37.95 per month:Apple Music Apple TV+ Apple Arcade Apple News+ Apple Fitness+...
Read Full Article66 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Render Front Page Tech

iPhone 17 Pro Machined Parts Leak Reflects Camera Redesign Rumors

Thursday March 13, 2025 3:07 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Pro models are expected to feature a significant design overhaul, and a new image apparently taken on an assembly line for the unreleased devices appears to confirm the biggest rumored change. Render of an iPhone 17 Pro model shared by Jon Prosser The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are rumored to adopt a horizontal camera bar reminiscent of Google's Pixel...
Read Full Article83 comments
Sad Siri Feature

Kuo: Apple Knows Apple Intelligence is 'Underwhelming' and Won't Drive iPhone Upgrades

Thursday March 13, 2025 9:32 am PDT by
The Apple Intelligence features that Apple introduced with iOS 18 are not pushing people to upgrade their iPhones, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reiterated today. Apple's recent Siri failures are also going to have an impact on 2025 iPhone shipments, which the market is beginning to realize. As early as last July, Kuo said expectations that Apple Intelligence could drive iPhone upgrades were...
Read Full Article283 comments

Top Rated Comments

aespana Avatar
aespana
35 minutes ago at 08:01 am
I just can't stand that design. For me, it looks like a xiaomi phone. Specially with the smaller dynamic island and that black thing in the rear cameras.. horrible

No iPhone 17-18-19 (until Apple change the design again) for me
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TechWhisperer Avatar
TechWhisperer
30 minutes ago at 08:06 am
* Smaller Dynamic Island
* Vapor chamber cooling system
* Larger battery

Indeed, very Ultra! Lmao! Apple’s cringe fest continues… ?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Plutonius Avatar
Plutonius
30 minutes ago at 08:06 am
Call something "Ultra" and you can charge more for it.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
24 minutes ago at 08:12 am
Finally they'll make an iPhone priced right for Vision Pro owners
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mnewby Avatar
mnewby
24 minutes ago at 08:12 am
But they can't add a smaller replacement 'mini' to the line up because it would be too complex so choose between the different versions. Perhaps they could make the next iphone editable so you could choose to have this years' processor in it or last years' processor but two of them stuck together so that you have the option to render live 3d images on a phone for the first time
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Pitogyro Avatar
Pitogyro
6 minutes ago at 08:29 am


Attachment Image
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments