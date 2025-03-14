iPhone 17 Pro Max Rumors Allegedly Refer to 'iPhone 17 Ultra' Model

If you've been following iPhone rumors over the last few years, you may remember reading reports that Apple flirted with the idea of introducing a super high-end "Ultra" model that would either replace its Pro Max device or sit above it in Apple's smartphone hirearchy. These reports appeared in the pre-launch iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 rumor cycles, but ultimately came to nothing. Now though, the rumor is back.



Citing sources from Weibo, Taiwan, "US investment report content," and supply chain trends, the Korean news aggregator account "yeux1122" on the Naver blog has summarized "rumors regarding Apple's iPhone 17 Ultra name change."

The blog begins by highlighting the following rumored changes that have so far been attributed to various models in the upcoming iPhone 17 series:

Smaller Dynamic Island

Vapor chamber cooling system

Larger battery

Analyst Jeff Pu in October said that the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max will have a narrower Dynamic Island, but the claim has since been disputed by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Nevertheless, the Naver blog claims that, based on component orders for a smaller Dynamic Island, the supply volume is "insufficient" to cover both iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models, intimating that only the larger "Ultra" device will feature one.

The Naver blog also asserts that only the "Ultra" device will feature a vapor chamber cooling system, despite competing rumors claiming that it will come either to both Pro models or all iPhone 17 models.

Lastly, the blog claims that the "Ultra" model will be thicker than the iPhone 17 Pro, owing to a larger battery. This rumor is the only one that we know of that has only been tied to the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

If it was exhaustive, the blog could have also pointed to the 12GB of RAM that Kuo in August said would be coming to the iPhone 17 Pro Max. However, Pu has pushed back on this prediction and believes that both Pro models will get 12GB, up from 8GB in the iPhone 16 Pro models. It could also have included Kuo's prediction last year that the iPhone 17 Pro Max will be the first iPhone to feature three 48MP cameras, although that claim has since been challenged by a Chinese leaker.



Apple's New-Look iPhone 17 Lineup?

As a result of changes allegedly destined for Apple's largest high-end model, the blog claims that this year's iPhone 17 lineup will look like this:

iPhone 17

iPhone 17 Air

iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 17 Ultra

This differentiation strategy would arguably help Apple justify a higher price point for an "Ultra" iPhone model with more advanced features. And let's not forget that Apple already has an established naming convention where "Air," "Pro," and "Ultra" denote distinct tiers across various product categories. For instance, the MacBook Air and iPad Air represent lightweight, consumer-friendly options, while "Pro" models cater to professional users seeking enhanced performance. The "Ultra" designation introduced with products like the Apple Watch Ultra signifies a top-tier offering with better capabilities. And then there's the most powerful Apple silicon chip to date – the M3 Ultra.

Whether Apple adopts the Ultra moniker for its most premium iPhone 17 model remains to be seen, but we do know that Apple has internally discussed the possibility for previous generations. Barring further corroboration from trusted sources, we'll have to wait and see when the iPhone 17 lineup launches later this year around Apple's usual mid-September time frame.