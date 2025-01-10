Both iPhone 17 Pro Models Rumored to Feature Three 48MP Cameras

Both the iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max will feature an upgraded 48-megapixel Tetraprism camera, making them the first iPhone models to have a rear camera system entirely made up of 48-megapixel lenses, claims a new rumor out of China.



According to the Weibo account Digital Chat Station, the iPhone 17 Pro camera specs will include a 1/1.3" 48MP Fusion lens, a 48MP Ultra Wide lens, and a new upgraded 48MP Tetraprism telephoto lens (up from 12MP on the iPhone 16 Pro models). Both the main and telephoto cameras are said to be hybrid glass-plastic lenses. Meanwhile on the front, both Pro models will feature a 24MP front camera, said the leaker.

The claim lines up with a prediction made by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a June 2024 report, Kuo said the iPhone 17 Pro Max will feature an upgraded 48MP Tetraprism camera for enhanced photo quality and zoom functionality. Kuo said he was uncertain whether only the iPhone 17 Pro Max will feature the upgraded Tetraprism camera, but today's rumor indicates that both Pro models will get the upgrade. The new camera requires all-new designed prisms, which must have a shorter form factor to reduce the camera's height, according to Kuo.

Today's rumor also corroborates Apple analyst Jeff Pu's claim in August that all four iPhone 17 models will feature an upgraded 24-megapixel front-facing camera. By comparison, all iPhone 16 models have a 12-megapixel front camera. Kuo also last year claimed that at least one iPhone 17 model would be equipped with a 24-megapixel front camera with a six-piece lens, so this upgrade has now been rumored by multiple sources, making it more likely. Kuo said these changes will "significantly improve the image quality" and low-light performance.

iPhone 17 models are expected to launch in September 2025. Apple is rumored to be introducing a new four-model lineup that drops the iPhone "Plus" model in favor of a slimmer device that we are provisionally calling "iPhone 17 Air," while the iPhone 17 Pro models are said to have a totally redesigned half-aluminum, half-glass back cover with a new rectangular camera module.