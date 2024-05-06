iPhone 17 Pro Rumors: 12GB RAM, Narrower Dynamic Island for Pro Max

It's an iPhone 17 rumor frenzy this week courtesy of Jeff Pu, an analyst who has sources within Apple's supply chain in Asia.



While the iPhone 16 lineup is still months away from being announced, rumors about the two-generations-away iPhone lineup typically begin to surface about a year-and-a-half before launch. For example, almost exactly a year ago, we learned that the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max will have larger 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays, respectively.



12GB of RAM

In a research note with investment firm Haitong, Pu said the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will be equipped with 12GB of RAM. For comparison, the iPhone 15 Pro models have 8GB of RAM, and the iPhone 16 Pro models are also expected to have 8GB of RAM. The increase would contribute to improved performance for multitasking on the iPhone.

The alleged RAM amounts across the iPhone 17 lineup:



iPhone 17: 8GB

8GB iPhone 17 Slim: 8GB

8GB iPhone 17 Pro: 12GB

12GB iPhone 17 Pro Max: 12GB

How that compares to the iPhone 15 lineup:



iPhone 15: 6GB

6GB iPhone 15 Plus: 6GB

6GB iPhone 15 Pro: 8GB

8GB iPhone 15 Pro Max: 8GB

Narrower Dynamic Island on Pro Max

Pu said the iPhone 17 Pro Max will feature a "much narrowed Dynamic Island" as a result of the device adopting a smaller "metalens" for the Face ID system.

This would be the first size reduction for the Dynamic Island since its iPhone 14 Pro debut.