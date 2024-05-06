iPhone 17 Pro Rumors: 12GB RAM, Narrower Dynamic Island for Pro Max

It's an iPhone 17 rumor frenzy this week courtesy of Jeff Pu, an analyst who has sources within Apple's supply chain in Asia.

While the iPhone 16 lineup is still months away from being announced, rumors about the two-generations-away iPhone lineup typically begin to surface about a year-and-a-half before launch. For example, almost exactly a year ago, we learned that the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max will have larger 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays, respectively.

12GB of RAM

In a research note with investment firm Haitong, Pu said the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will be equipped with 12GB of RAM. For comparison, the iPhone 15 Pro models have 8GB of RAM, and the iPhone 16 Pro models are also expected to have 8GB of RAM. The increase would contribute to improved performance for multitasking on the iPhone.

The alleged RAM amounts across the iPhone 17 lineup:

  • iPhone 17: 8GB
  • iPhone 17 Slim: 8GB
  • iPhone 17 Pro: 12GB
  • iPhone 17 Pro Max: 12GB

How that compares to the iPhone 15 lineup:

  • iPhone 15: 6GB
  • iPhone 15 Plus: 6GB
  • iPhone 15 Pro: 8GB
  • iPhone 15 Pro Max: 8GB

Narrower Dynamic Island on Pro Max

Pu said the iPhone 17 Pro Max will feature a "much narrowed Dynamic Island" as a result of the device adopting a smaller "metalens" for the Face ID system.

This would be the first size reduction for the Dynamic Island since its iPhone 14 Pro debut.

Top Rated Comments

Isengardtom Avatar
Isengardtom
43 minutes ago at 11:47 am
Isn’t 8GB enough on a phone? They’re still selling it on a Mac ?
Score: 15 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JPack Avatar
JPack
46 minutes ago at 11:45 am
That suggests iPhone 16 Pro/Max is still 8GB RAM. Doesn't bode well for complex on-device AI processing.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Unity451 Avatar
Unity451
39 minutes ago at 11:51 am

Pu said the iPhone 17 Pro Max will feature a "much narrowed Dynamic Island" as a result of the device adopting a smaller "metalens" for the Face ID system.
Weird... it's almost like the whole Dynamic Island thing was only put in place to hide the holes and not because Apple really believed it was a feature that would improve the UI. Go figure. ?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
bradman83 Avatar
bradman83
27 minutes ago at 12:03 pm
Would that make it the Dynamic Atoll instead?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
infinitejest Avatar
infinitejest
43 minutes ago at 11:48 am
I thought they said under the display Face ID and camera in 2025?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Andres Cantu Avatar
Andres Cantu
42 minutes ago at 11:48 am
So tired of the regular size Pro getting the short end of the stick. I thought all that would be over when the X was released.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

