iPhone 17 Pro: 12GB RAM Rumor Gets Third Confirmation From Analyst

Will the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro models come with 12GB of RAM, up from 8GB in the iPhone 16 Pro? Jeff Pu of GFHK Tech Research certainly thinks so.



According to the latest note from the analyst seen by 9to5Mac, both the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will feature 12GB of RAM that will enable the devices to outperform the other models in the lineup in terms of AI capabilities.



"Meanwhile iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are expected to migrate to LPDDR5 12GB," Pu said in the note." This transition alone will contribute to a 3.5% YoY increase in smartphone DRAM content across an estimated 100 million new iPhone units."

This is the third time Pu has predicted increased memory for Apple's forthcoming premium devices. Pu said as much back in May 2024, before industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo chimed in with his own take. In August, Kuo claimed that the upgrade would be limited to the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Unfazed, Pu hit back in October by doubling down on his original claim. This increase in memory, he said, would contribute to improved performance for Apple Intelligence and multitasking. He also sprinkled in some spice by repeating his prediction that the devices would feature a 48-megapixel Telephoto rear camera and a 24-megapixel front camera.

Pu has a good track record for Apple rumors, as does Kuo. Both analysts have sources within Apple's supply chain in Asia, so a Pu-Kuo rumor is likely to be at least half right. We'll have to wait and see.

Apple increased RAM across its entire iPhone 16 lineup last year, equipping even the base iPhone 16 and 16 Plus models with 8GB of RAM – matching what was previously exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max.

This hardware upgrade expanded Apple Intelligence compatibility beyond just Pro models, as the AI feature requires at least 8GB of RAM to function. The recently released iPhone 16e continues this trend, and also features 8GB of RAM and full support for Apple Intelligence.

Whatever the RAM status of the iPhone 17 Pro models, we're expecting other big changes. Apple's next-generation iPhone 17 Pro will feature three rear cameras arranged in a familiar triangular layout, but the cameras will be housed in an all-new rectangular camera bar with rounded corners, according to corroborated rumors.

The devices are also said to have an aluminum frame instead of titanium, a narrower Dynamic Island, an Apple-designed Wi-Fi 7 chip, and more. For all the rumors we've heard so far, be sure to check our dedicated iPhone 17 Pro roundup. Apple's iPhone 17 lineup is expected to arrive around mid-September.