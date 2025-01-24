Kuo: iPhone 17 Models Won't Have Smaller Dynamic Island

by

The upcoming iPhone 17 models that Apple plans to release this year will not feature a smaller Dynamic Island, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said today.

iPhone 17 Pro Dual Tone Horizontal Single Feature
On social media, he said that he is expecting the size of the ‌Dynamic Island‌ to remain "largely unchanged" across the ‌iPhone 17‌ lineup. His statement is contrary to prior rumors that we've heard about planned changes for the ‌iPhone 17‌ models.

Analyst Jeff Pu said several times last year that Apple would adopt a "metalens" for Face ID on the ‌iPhone 17‌ Pro, resulting in a "much narrowed" ‌Dynamic Island‌, but it sounds like that might not happen after all.

Apple first introduced the ‌Dynamic Island‌ with the 2022 iPhone lineup, and it has changed little since then. There have been persistent rumors suggesting Apple is eventually aiming to have a much smaller cutout that provides more available screen space, but it is not clear Apple will be able to make that hardware change.

While the ‌iPhone 17‌ models might not get a new look for the ‌Dynamic Island‌, Apple is planning to make other design changes. There will be a super slim "‌iPhone 17‌ Air" that features Apple's first redesign in years. Both the ‌iPhone 17‌ Air and the ‌iPhone 17‌ Pro models are rumored to be getting a redesigned horizontal camera setup.

More on what we're expecting for the entire ‌iPhone 17‌ lineup can be found in our iPhone 17 roundup.

Related Roundup: iPhone 17

Popular Stories

iOS 18

Apple Expected to Release iOS 18.3 Next Week With These New Features

Thursday January 23, 2025 6:41 am PST by
iOS 18.3 should be released to the public next week, following beta testing since mid-December. While the software update is a relatively minor one, it still includes a handful of new features, changes, and bug fixes for iPhones. Below, we recap everything new in iOS 18.3. Notification Summary Changes Examples of inaccurate Apple Intelligence notification summaries Apple Intelligence...
Read Full Article29 comments
iPhone 17 Air Size Feature

'iPhone 17 Air' With Rear Camera Bar Allegedly Shown in Leaked Photo

Tuesday January 21, 2025 12:46 pm PST by
A leaker known as "Majin Bu" today shared an alleged image of a component for the rumored, ultra-thin "iPhone 17 Air" model. The blurry, pixelated image shows a pair of rear iPhone shells with a pill-shaped, raised camera bar along the top. On the left side of the bar, there is a circular cutout that appears to be for a single rear camera. On the right side of the bar, there appears to be an ...
Read Full Article151 comments
iOS 18

Here Are Apple's Full Release Notes for iOS 18.3

Tuesday January 21, 2025 4:31 pm PST by
Apple provided developers and public beta testers with the release candidate version of iOS 18.3 today, and with it comes release notes confirming what's new. While we knew about several of the features that are in the update, there are some lesser known tweaks and bug fixes. The update adds new Visual Intelligence features for iPhone 16 models, it tweaks Notification summaries on all...
Read Full Article51 comments
Apple Pay Walmart Feature

Walmart Stands Firm on Why It Doesn't Accept Apple Pay in the U.S.

Thursday January 23, 2025 7:32 am PST by
Walmart still does not accept Apple Pay or other NFC payments at its more than 4,600 stores across the U.S., and it stood firm on its reasoning for that today. A spokesperson for Walmart today informed MacRumors that its position on contactless payments has not changed since we last reached out about the matter in 2022. The big-box retailer said it remains focused on its own convenient...
Read Full Article306 comments
Generic iOS 19 Feature Mock Light

iOS 19 Leak Reveals All-New Design

Friday January 17, 2025 2:42 pm PST by
iOS 19 is still around six months away from being announced, but a new leak has allegedly revealed a completely redesigned Camera app. Based on footage it obtained, YouTube channel Front Page Tech shared a video showing what the new Camera app will apparently look like, with the key change being translucent menus for camera controls. Overall, the design of these menus looks similar to...
Read Full Article
truecaller

Truecaller iOS Update Rolls Out Real-Time Caller ID Support

Wednesday January 22, 2025 2:07 am PST by
Popular caller ID app Truecaller is rolling out an update that brings real-time caller ID support to its iOS subscribers. Apple introduced Live Caller ID Lookup in iOS 18, allowing third-party caller ID apps to securely retrieve information about a caller from their servers, hence today's Truecaller update. iPhone users can enable the Live Caller ID Lookup feature by going to Settings ➝ ...
Read Full Article63 comments
ipad pro 2024

New iPad Pro Reportedly Launching This Year

Tuesday January 21, 2025 6:40 am PST by
Apple plans to release at least one new iPad Pro model this year, according to a supplier-focused report today from Korean website The Elec. It is likely that the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro models would be updated simultaneously. After receiving an OLED display last year, the report said the iPad Pro will receive only "minor" changes this year. Overall, the next iPad Pro is expected to...
Read Full Article139 comments
apple tv 4k new orange

New Apple TV Launching This Year With These New Features

Wednesday January 22, 2025 6:01 pm PST by
A new Apple TV is expected to be released later this year. In this article, we recap rumored features and changes for the device. The next Apple TV will be equipped with Apple's own combined Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. He said the chip supports Wi-Fi 6E, which would be an upgrade over the current Apple TV's standard Wi-Fi 6 support. Wi-Fi 6E extends the...
Read Full Article
airtag 4 pack blue

AirTag 2 Launching This Year With These 3 New Features

Sunday January 19, 2025 8:11 am PST by
After a four-year wait, a new AirTag is finally expected to launch in 2025. Below, we recap rumored upgrades for the accessory. A few months ago, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said Apple was aiming to release the AirTag 2 around the middle of 2025. While he did not offer a more specific timeframe, that means the AirTag 2 could be announced by the end of June. The original AirTag was announced...
Read Full Article

Top Rated Comments

Newgoblin49 Avatar
Newgoblin49
32 minutes ago at 09:14 am
I’ll only believe it when Mark Gurman changes his statement 5 times just before it launches
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Someyoungguy Avatar
Someyoungguy
31 minutes ago at 09:14 am
As someone who has now had both Dynamic Island and the notch, I think the notch was much better and less intrusive.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
vertsix Avatar
vertsix
28 minutes ago at 09:17 am
Great, more years with the eyesore Dynamic Trashland. One day phones will come close to the screen design of the OnePlus 7 Pro.



Attachment Image
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iMac The Knife Avatar
iMac The Knife
19 minutes ago at 09:27 am

Great, more years with the eyesore Dynamic Trashland. One day phones will come close to the screen design of the OnePlus 7 Pro.


Right!? The pop-up selfie cam was genius! I can only imagine what they could do with something like that today. For someone like myself, who maybe takes two or three group selfies a year, tops, I don't care about having a front facing camera at all. But, at least the pop-up selfie camera would do the trick when needed.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Kylo83 Avatar
Kylo83
30 minutes ago at 09:15 am
That’s ridiculous it’s been years with that, why can’t Apple actually do something people want
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
yanki01 Avatar
yanki01
16 minutes ago at 09:29 am
Then another year with my iPhone 12 Pro it seems if that would be true. I'm not giving into that gimmick of the Dynamic Island "feature".
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments