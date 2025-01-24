Kuo: iPhone 17 Models Won't Have Smaller Dynamic Island

The upcoming iPhone 17 models that Apple plans to release this year will not feature a smaller Dynamic Island, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said today.



On social media, he said that he is expecting the size of the ‌Dynamic Island‌ to remain "largely unchanged" across the ‌iPhone 17‌ lineup. His statement is contrary to prior rumors that we've heard about planned changes for the ‌iPhone 17‌ models.

Analyst Jeff Pu said several times last year that Apple would adopt a "metalens" for Face ID on the ‌iPhone 17‌ Pro, resulting in a "much narrowed" ‌Dynamic Island‌, but it sounds like that might not happen after all.

Apple first introduced the ‌Dynamic Island‌ with the 2022 iPhone lineup, and it has changed little since then. There have been persistent rumors suggesting Apple is eventually aiming to have a much smaller cutout that provides more available screen space, but it is not clear Apple will be able to make that hardware change.

While the ‌iPhone 17‌ models might not get a new look for the ‌Dynamic Island‌, Apple is planning to make other design changes. There will be a super slim "‌iPhone 17‌ Air" that features Apple's first redesign in years. Both the ‌iPhone 17‌ Air and the ‌iPhone 17‌ Pro models are rumored to be getting a redesigned horizontal camera setup.

More on what we're expecting for the entire ‌iPhone 17‌ lineup can be found in our iPhone 17 roundup.

