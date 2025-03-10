Video Shows iPhone 17 Mockups Based on 'Internal Documents'

YouTuber iDeviceHelp on Friday posted a video that shows off mockups of Apple's forthcoming iPhone 17 models that are purportedly based on "internal documents." We're sharing the video here since it was made in collaboration with leaker Majin Bu, who last month published similar iPhone 17 renders that were widely corroborated by separate leakers with links to Apple's Chinese supply chain.



Apple plans to significantly revamp the camera design on its upcoming iPhone 17 Pro models, moving away from the familiar square camera bump to a distinctive aluminum camera bar that spans the device's width, according to recent reports.

The redesign extends to the new iPhone 17 Air model, which is set to replace the Plus variant in Apple's lineup. Based on the mockups, buttons on the device appear to be all in the same places as iPhone 16 models. Several moments in the video provide a hand-held comparison of the iPhone 17 Air with the other models in the lineup.

Apart from one outlier report last week, most rumors suggest the iPhone 17 Air will have a 6.6-inch display, which means it will be larger than the iPhone 17 but smaller than the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes the iPhone 17 Air will be 5.5mm thick at its thinnest point, which likely means it will have a 5.5mm chassis with a thicker rear camera bump area.

In contrast to the other models in the lineup, the base iPhone 17 is expected to maintain the current camera design language seen in the iPhone 16 series, helping to further differentiate Apple's premium and standard offerings.

Apple supply chain analyst Jeff Pu last month said the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max will all be equipped with aluminum frames . However, Pu expects Apple's rumored iPhone 17 Air model to have a titanium frame. Apple introduced titanium as a feature for its Pro models in 2023, but Pu said Apple plans to use aluminum for the iPhone 17 Pro models due to environmental considerations.

Apple has reportedly tested a wireless reverse charging feature for the iPhone 17 Pro models that would make the iPhone capable of delivering power to other Apple devices. Notably, iDeviceHelp questions whether Apple will be able to fit MagSafe magnets into the iPhone 17 Air due to the sheer thinness of the device.

How close the mockups are to the real thing won't be known with 100% confidence until Apple officially releases the iPhone 17 series sometime this coming September.