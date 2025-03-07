iPhone 17 Air and 17 Pro Max Allegedly Same Size Apart From Thickness

Apple's all-new ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air shares the same dimensions as the iPhone 17 Pro Max, with the only difference being in the thickness of the devices, according to the leaker Ice Universe.



Posting to their Weibo account, the Chinese leaker today claimed that the iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro Max have identical body length, width, screen size, and bezels. "The only difference is the thickness," added the leaker. "The iPhone 17 Air is 5.5mm thick, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max is 8.725mm thick."

If these dimension are accurate, they also suggest that the iPhone 17 Pro Max will itself be substantially thicker than the existing iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Aside from the alleged 5.5mm thickness for the iPhone 17 Air, which we have heard before, Ice Universe's claims are quite a significant development and contrast with previous rumors. Last year, display industry analyst Ross Young said the iPhone 17 Air would have a 6.55-inch display, or a 6.6-inch display when rounded up.

Notably, this display size was challenged last month by YouTube creator Jon Prosser, who claimed that the iPhone 17 Air will be equipped with a larger 6.7-inch display. (Young has since reiterated his 6.55-inch display size claim for the iPhone 17 Air.)

However, if Prosser is correct and the iPhone 17 Air has a 6.7-inch display, that's still far off the expected 6.9-inch display size of the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Apple increased the display size of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max last year, and they are expected to remain the same for the iPhone 17 Pro models. Indeed, Ice Universe today said that the frame of iPhone 17 Pro Max has not changed, and is "just like iPhone 16 Pro Max."

Ice Universe has previously revealed accurate dimensions of iPhones before they are released, including the sizes of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Still, we are taking this particular rumor with a grain of salt for now until other sources can corroborate the claims. Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 17 lineup around its usual mid-September time frame.