Here Are the New Apple Products We're Expecting This Summer

by

Now that Apple has announced its new more affordable iPhone 16e, and new MacBook Air and Mac Studio models with M4 and M3 Ultra chips, we thought we'd provide a quick recap of what else we are expecting from the company in the summer months ahead.

Apple Summer 2025 Feature
There are at least three product categories that we are hoping to see some movement in before summer is over, but of course, nothing is guaranteed. Keep reading to learn what they are.

Smart Home Command Center

Apple AI Command Center Concept Mock Gray 3
Apple is working on a new Home accessory that is designed to serve as a central hub or "Command Center" for smart home management. Apple's upcoming iPad-like smart home accessory could be released as soon as early 2025, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman‌. However, he recently said that Apple might not be able to launch it until later in the year due to its reliance on features coming in iOS 18.4 and iOS 19. Kuo believes the device will not be released until the second or third quarter of 2025. In February, Gurman said that the smart home hub launch is "still months away."

Mac Pro

Mac Pro Feature Teal
Apple will refresh the Mac Pro in the summer of 2025, according to a report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The next-generation Mac Pro was expected to use a new M4 Ultra chip, but the recent debut of the M3 Ultra chip in the Mac Studio has put that claim into question. Apple has already said that its M4 Max chip lacks an UltraFusion connector, which would eventually have allowed for a doubled-up M4 Ultra chip in the future. As things stand, the next Mac Pro could end up getting the M3 Ultra chip, which Apple says is the fastest Mac chip it has ever released.

AirTag 2

AirTag 2 Mock Feature
Apple is aiming to release a new AirTag in mid-2025, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, while another leaker has claimed Apple will launch the device in May or June this year. The next-generation AirTag will include an upgraded chip that enhances location tracking, claims Gurman. This could mean Apple plans to equip the device with the second-generation Ultra Wideband chip, first introduced in the iPhone 15 lineup last year.

As part of its efforts to prevent stalking, Apple is also expected to make the AirTag's built-in speaker more difficult to remove. However, the overall design is likely to remain largely unchanged, so major visual differences from the current model are not anticipated. Additionally, the new AirTag is rumored to offer improved range, potentially extending the effectiveness of the Precision Finding feature over greater distances.

iOS 19

Generic iOS 19 Feature Mock Light
Apple plans to unveil iOS 19 at the Worldwide Developers Conference in June 2025, but the official release won't happen until sometime in September, when the new iPhone 17 lineup is expected to be announced.

Rumors suggest that Apple's continued work on iOS 18 features is pushing back development on iOS 19, so we may see new capabilities come out on a rolling basis like we did for iOS 18. iOS 19 could feature a revamped Camera app with a design inspired by visionOS, according to one rumor. The design of Apple's most recent apps, Invites, Apple Sports, and Apple Playground, hint at the visionOS-like redesign we could see in iOS 19. The apps have more translucent user interface elements, expanding buttons, and an emphasis on content. We could also see other visionOS-style app redesigns, but the Camera app is the only redesign rumored as of now.

iOS 19 Alleged Camera App Render
Apple is developing a much smarter version of Siri that utilizes advanced large language models or LLMs, allowing the personal assistant to better compete with AI-powered chatbots like ChatGPT. However, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently said Apple is no longer planning to unveil the more conversational Siri at WWDC 2025 in June this year, and it appears that the feature is no longer on track to launch as part of iOS 19.4 in March or April next year. Instead, he said that some Apple software engineers believe that the Siri overhaul will not launch until at least iOS 20.

In the meantime, iOS 18.5 should be released in May, and with it, Siri is expected to gain on-screen awareness, understanding of personal context, and deeper per-app controls.

Popular Stories

iPhone 17 Pro Render Front Page Tech

iPhone 17 Pro Launching Later This Year With These 8 New Features

Tuesday March 4, 2025 3:15 pm PST by
While the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are not expected to launch until September, there are already plenty of rumors about the devices. iPhone 17 Pro's alleged design via Front Page Tech Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models as of March 2025: Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone...
Read Full Article
Apple MacBook Air hero

Apple Announces New MacBook Air With M4 and 'Sky Blue' Color Option

Wednesday March 5, 2025 6:02 am PST by
Apple today announced refreshed 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air models, now featuring the M4 chip, an upgraded camera, and a new "Sky Blue" color option. "Sky Blue" is an all-new blue finish that joins Midnight, Starlight, and Silver. Apple describes it as a "beautiful, metallic light blue that creates a dynamic gradient when light reflects off of its surface." Space Gray is no longer available. ...
Read Full Article451 comments
ipad 11 feature

Apple Unveils 11th-Gen iPad With A16 Chip and More Storage

Tuesday March 4, 2025 6:06 am PST by
Apple today announced the 11th-generation iPad, now featuring the A16 chip and more storage. The announcement came alongside the debut of the new iPad Air, which now features the M3 chip. From Apple's press release: The A16 chip provides a jump in performance for everyday tasks and experiences in iPadOS, while still providing all-day battery life. Compared to the previous generation, the...
Read Full Article175 comments
CarPlay Hero

iOS 18.4 Upgrades CarPlay in Two Ways

Tuesday March 4, 2025 8:39 am PST by
The upcoming iOS 18.4 update for the iPhone includes two smaller but meaningful improvements for Apple's in-car iPhone mirroring system CarPlay. First, CarPlay now shows a third row of icons, up from two rows previously. However, this change is only visible in vehicles with a larger center display. For example, a MacRumors Forums member noticed the change in a Toyota Tundra with a 14-inch...
Read Full Article
Apple MacBook Air hero

Apple Has Finally Solved One of the MacBook Air's Biggest Limitations

Wednesday March 5, 2025 11:29 am PST by
The new MacBook Air has a useful upgrade: it natively supports up to two external displays, in addition to the laptop's built-in display. In other words, the latest MacBook Air can be used with a pair of external displays without needing to keep the laptop's lid closed. Apple's tech specs for the new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air:Simultaneously supports full native resolution on the...
Read Full Article93 comments
M3 iPad Air

Apple Announces New iPad Air With M3 Chip, Updated Magic Keyboard

Tuesday March 4, 2025 6:04 am PST by
Apple today introduced new 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Air models with the M3 chip, along with an updated Magic Keyboard for the device. With the M3 chip, the new iPad Air should offer up to 20% faster performance compared to the previous-generation model with the M2 chip, which was released in May 2024. In addition, the M3 chip brings hardware-accelerated ray tracing to the iPad Air for the...
Read Full Article203 comments
Mac Studio 2025

Apple Announces New Mac Studio With M4 Max and M3 Ultra Chips, Thunderbolt 5, and More

Wednesday March 5, 2025 6:01 am PST by
Apple today announced that it has updated the Mac Studio with M4 Max and M3 Ultra chip options, Thunderbolt 5 ports, and more. The M4 Max chip was already released last year in the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro. It can be configured with up to a 16-core CPU, up to a 40-core GPU, and up to 128GB of unified RAM. Geekbench 6 benchmark results indicate that the M4 Max is up to 75% faster than...
Read Full Article362 comments
Apple MacBook Air hero

Here Are Real-World Photos of the New Sky Blue MacBook Air

Wednesday March 5, 2025 1:47 pm PST by
Apple today updated the MacBook Air with the M4 chip, and the laptop is also available in an all-new Sky Blue finish alongside Silver, Starlight, and Midnight. YouTuber Andru Edwards has showed off the Sky Blue color in a few real-world photos. Keep in mind that the Sky Blue finish is not very saturated. However, the color's appearance will vary based on lighting conditions. View ...
Read Full Article75 comments
ipad air magic keyboard feature

Everything Apple Announced This Week

Wednesday March 5, 2025 4:03 pm PST by
It's been a busy week for Apple, with new products announced on Tuesday and Wednesday. We're now caught up on what's been rumored for a spring launch, so we thought we'd recap everything Apple came out with this week. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. iPad Air Apple updated the iPad Air on Tuesday, updating it with the new M3 chip. The iPad Air still comes in...
Read Full Article43 comments

Top Rated Comments

ericinboston Avatar
ericinboston
19 minutes ago at 07:26 am
"Water the cat" is a task to be completed?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jdawgnoonan Avatar
jdawgnoonan
32 minutes ago at 07:14 am
I sure hope that iOS and iPad OS offer more than Apple Intelligence related crap.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nt5672 Avatar
nt5672
34 minutes ago at 07:11 am
Maybe we could just get iOS 18.22 with at least a few bug fixes before WWDC 25. That would be awesome.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AL2TEACH Avatar
AL2TEACH
24 minutes ago at 07:22 am
27" or more iMac ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Belisama Avatar
Belisama
14 minutes ago at 07:31 am
I don't think the "Smart Home Command Center" will look like the boring and inconvenient object shown here.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments