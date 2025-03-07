Here Are the New Apple Products We're Expecting This Summer

Now that Apple has announced its new more affordable iPhone 16e, and new MacBook Air and Mac Studio models with M4 and M3 Ultra chips, we thought we'd provide a quick recap of what else we are expecting from the company in the summer months ahead.



There are at least three product categories that we are hoping to see some movement in before summer is over, but of course, nothing is guaranteed. Keep reading to learn what they are.



Smart Home Command Center



Apple is working on a new Home accessory that is designed to serve as a central hub or "Command Center" for smart home management. Apple's upcoming iPad-like smart home accessory could be released as soon as early 2025, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman‌. However, he recently said that Apple might not be able to launch it until later in the year due to its reliance on features coming in iOS 18.4 and iOS 19. Kuo believes the device will not be released until the second or third quarter of 2025. In February, Gurman said that the smart home hub launch is "still months away."



Mac Pro



Apple will refresh the Mac Pro in the summer of 2025, according to a report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The next-generation Mac Pro was expected to use a new M4 Ultra chip, but the recent debut of the M3 Ultra chip in the Mac Studio has put that claim into question. Apple has already said that its M4 Max chip lacks an UltraFusion connector, which would eventually have allowed for a doubled-up M4 Ultra chip in the future. As things stand, the next Mac Pro could end up getting the M3 Ultra chip, which Apple says is the fastest Mac chip it has ever released.



AirTag 2



Apple is aiming to release a new AirTag in mid-2025, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, while another leaker has claimed Apple will launch the device in May or June this year. The next-generation AirTag will include an upgraded chip that enhances location tracking, claims Gurman. This could mean Apple plans to equip the device with the second-generation Ultra Wideband chip, first introduced in the iPhone 15 lineup last year.

As part of its efforts to prevent stalking, Apple is also expected to make the AirTag's built-in speaker more difficult to remove. However, the overall design is likely to remain largely unchanged, so major visual differences from the current model are not anticipated. Additionally, the new AirTag is rumored to offer improved range, potentially extending the effectiveness of the Precision Finding feature over greater distances.



iOS 19



Apple plans to unveil iOS 19 at the Worldwide Developers Conference in June 2025, but the official release won't happen until sometime in September, when the new iPhone 17 lineup is expected to be announced.

Rumors suggest that Apple's continued work on iOS 18 features is pushing back development on iOS 19, so we may see new capabilities come out on a rolling basis like we did for iOS 18. iOS 19 could feature a revamped Camera app with a design inspired by visionOS, according to one rumor. The design of Apple's most recent apps, Invites, Apple Sports, and Apple Playground, hint at the visionOS-like redesign we could see in iOS 19. The apps have more translucent user interface elements, expanding buttons, and an emphasis on content. We could also see other visionOS-style app redesigns, but the Camera app is the only redesign rumored as of now.



Apple is developing a much smarter version of Siri that utilizes advanced large language models or LLMs, allowing the personal assistant to better compete with AI-powered chatbots like ChatGPT. However, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently said Apple is no longer planning to unveil the more conversational Siri at WWDC 2025 in June this year, and it appears that the feature is no longer on track to launch as part of iOS 19.4 in March or April next year. Instead, he said that some Apple software engineers believe that the Siri overhaul will not launch until at least iOS 20.

In the meantime, iOS 18.5 should be released in May, and with it, Siri is expected to gain on-screen awareness, understanding of personal context, and deeper per-app controls.