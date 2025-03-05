Apple Introduces M3 Ultra Chip With Impressive Performance, Up to 512GB of RAM, and More

Apple today unveiled the M3 Ultra chip, its fastest Mac chip ever released. It is available in the new Mac Studio that was also announced today.



The new M3 Ultra chip features up to a 32-core CPU, with 24 performance cores and eight efficiency cores. Apple says the M3 Ultra chip is up to 1.5x faster than the M2 Ultra chip, and up to 1.8x faster than the M1 Ultra chip.

In addition, the M3 Ultra chip can be configured with up to an 80-core GPU, and with up to 512GB of unified RAM.

Like the M4 Pro and M4 Max chips, the M3 Ultra includes Thunderbolt 5 support.