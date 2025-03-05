No M4 Ultra Chip? Apple Confirms the M4 Max Chip Lacks UltraFusion

by

A spokesperson for Apple has told French technology website Numerama that its M4 Max chip lacks an UltraFusion connector, which would have paved the way for the release of a doubled-up M4 Ultra chip in the future.

M4 M4 Pro vs M4 Max Feature
As we recently covered, Apple told Ars Technica that not every generation of M-series chips for Macs will include an "Ultra" chip. That seems like Apple indirectly confirming that it has no plans to release an M4 Ultra chip, and the M4 Max's lack of UltraFusion technology makes it even more likely there won't be an M4 Ultra chip.

Apple could still design an M4 Ultra chip from scratch, but it seems to have downplayed this possibility, according to the Numerama report.

The new Mac Studio announced today is available with M4 Max and M3 Ultra chip options, with no M4 Ultra chip offered. Apple says the M3 Ultra chip is essentially two M3 Max chips fused together with its UltraFusion technology, so the chip's specs are all doubled compared to the M3 Max. There was speculation last year about the M3 Max chip lacking UltraFusion technology, but Apple's announcement today has proven that rumor was false.

In summary, the M3 Max chip has an UltraFusion connector, but the M4 Max chip does not.

The M3 Ultra chip features up to a 32-core CPU, up to an 80-core GPU, a 32-core Neural Engine, and support for up to 512GB of unified RAM. Apple says the M3 Ultra chip is up to 1.5x faster than the M2 Ultra chip, and up to 1.8x faster than the M1 Ultra chip. To learn more about the chip, read our coverage of Apple's announcement.

Related Roundups: Mac Studio, Mac Pro
Buyer's Guide: Mac Studio (Buy Now), Mac Pro (Neutral)
Related Forums: Mac Studio, Mac Pro

Popular Stories

Generic iOS 19 Feature Mock Light

iOS 19 Rumored to Include These New Features for Your iPhone

Saturday March 1, 2025 11:00 am PST by
iOS 19 is still around three months away from being unveiled, but there are plenty of rumors about the upcoming update. Below, we recap iOS 19 rumors so far. Redesigned Camera App A leak earlier this year allegedly revealed a redesigned Camera app coming with iOS 19. On his YouTube channel Front Page Tech in January, Jon Prosser shared a video showing what the new Camera app will...
Read Full Article134 comments
ipad 11 feature

Apple Unveils 11th-Gen iPad With A16 Chip and More Storage

Tuesday March 4, 2025 6:06 am PST by
Apple today announced the 11th-generation iPad, now featuring the A16 Bionic chip and more storage. The announcement came alongside the debut of the new iPad Air, which now features the M3 chip. From Apple's press release: The A16 chip provides a jump in performance for everyday tasks and experiences in iPadOS, while still providing all-day battery life. Compared to the previous...
Read Full Article171 comments
Apple MacBook Air 2 up hero 240304 feature

New MacBook Air Announcement Reportedly 'Imminent' — Here's When

Sunday March 2, 2025 5:40 am PST by
With the iPhone 16e now in the hands of customers, Apple reportedly plans to move on to its next product announcement in the coming days. Apple plans to announce new MacBook Air models with the M4 chip "as early as this week," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. "I expect the M4 MacBook Air to be introduced as early as this week," said Gurman, in a post shared on X today. "Inventory has ...
Read Full Article111 comments
iOS 18

Apple Says iOS 18.4 Will Be Released in April With These New Features

Wednesday February 26, 2025 7:15 am PST by
In a recent press release, Apple confirmed that iOS 18.4 will be released in April. From the Apple News+ Food announcement:Coming with iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4 in April, Apple News+ subscribers will have access to Apple News+ Food, a new section that will feature tens of thousands of recipes — as well as stories about restaurants, healthy eating, kitchen essentials, and more — from the...
Read Full Article44 comments
M3 iPad Air

Apple Announces New iPad Air With M3 Chip, Updated Magic Keyboard

Tuesday March 4, 2025 6:04 am PST by
Apple today introduced new 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Air models with the M3 chip, along with an updated Magic Keyboard for the device. With the M3 chip, the new iPad Air should offer up to 20% faster performance compared to the previous-generation model with the M2 chip, which was released in May 2024. In addition, the M3 chip brings hardware-accelerated ray tracing to the iPad Air for the...
Read Full Article201 comments
macbook air blue image

New MacBook Air Coming This Week: What to Expect

Monday March 3, 2025 4:52 pm PST by
Apple CEO Tim Cook teased a new product announcement this week, sharing a short video that says "there's something in the Air." Based on the "Air" wording and the timing of the launch, it sounds like we're going to get new M4 MacBook Air models. Design Apple will continue to offer the MacBook Air in two sizes, including 13 inches and 15 inches. We are not expecting notable design updates,...
Read Full Article152 comments
cook tweet air upscale

Tim Cook Teases New Apple Product Announcement This Week: 'There's Something in the Air'

Monday March 3, 2025 8:02 am PST by
Apple CEO Tim Cook today teased a new product announcement coming "this week." "There's something in the air," the teaser says. This teaser likely refers to a new MacBook Air with the M4 chip, which is already expected to be announced as early as this week. Apple used the same "there's something in the air" slogan before it announced the original MacBook Air in 2008. Cook shared a si...
Read Full Article197 comments
m2 ipad air fathers day

New iPads Expected Shortly After This Week's Likely M4 MacBook Air Announcement

Sunday March 2, 2025 8:26 am PST by
Apple is expected to announce new MacBook Air models with the M4 chip as soon as this week, and new iPads should follow shortly after. iPad Air and iPad 10 inventory is running low at Apple Stores, and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman believes this is a sign that new iPads will be introduced soon. However, unlike the new MacBook Air, he said the new iPad models "probably won't come in the next few ...
Read Full Article109 comments
ipad air magic keyboard

Apple Announces Redesigned Magic Keyboard for iPad Air

Tuesday March 4, 2025 6:36 am PST by
Apple today announced a completely redesigned Magic Keyboard accessory for the iPad Air. The new keyboard features a larger built-in trackpad, a 14-key function row, and a new aluminum hinge. From Apple's press release: The all-new Magic Keyboard for iPad Air expands what users can do at an even lower price. The larger built-in trackpad brings greater precision for detail-oriented...
Read Full Article118 comments

Top Rated Comments

fathergll Avatar
fathergll
42 minutes ago at 08:49 am
Max Tech furiously filming a Youtube video as we read this
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Lounge vibes 05 Avatar
Lounge vibes 05
12 minutes ago at 09:19 am

The interesting thing is that they said the same thing about the M3 chip last year at WWDC, that it had no interconnects to create an M3 Ultra and that's why there will be no Mac Studio released in 2024, lack of M3 Ultra was the explanation.

Now, wonder of wonders, there is an M3 Ultra available after all for the Mac Studio but no M4 Ultra, due to the lack of interconnects?
Apple absolutely never said that, people just speculated about it here
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Nugget Avatar
Nugget
11 minutes ago at 09:20 am

At this point I’d make a bet that the Mac Pro will have its own monolithic chip.
Judging from history it seems just as likely that the Mac Pro will not see an update for another 4 or 5 years and when it eventually does it will come with an apology and promise of renewed focus from Apple.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
spaxxedout Avatar
spaxxedout
40 minutes ago at 08:51 am
Notable omission of the Mac Pro. Hoping they do something at WWDC - maybe M-series chips that can be inserted on daughterboards for running large AI models.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MrRoberto Avatar
MrRoberto
25 minutes ago at 09:06 am
The interesting thing is that they said the same thing about the M3 chip last year at WWDC, that it had no interconnects to create an M3 Ultra and that's why there will be no Mac Studio released in 2024, lack of M3 Ultra was the explanation.

Now, wonder of wonders, there is an M3 Ultra available after all for the Mac Studio but no M4 Ultra, due to the lack of interconnects?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple Knowledge Navigator Avatar
Apple Knowledge Navigator
18 minutes ago at 09:13 am
At this point I’d make a bet that the Mac Pro will have its own monolithic chip. Otherwise, why not update it at the same time as the Studio?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments